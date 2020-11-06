Pacer Trent Boult should be back for the Indian Premier League final, informed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma after his team thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the league. Boult had walked off the ground during Delhi's innings due to a groin strain. The Kiwi pacer bowled just two overs in the match and dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over itself. "I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three-day rest and he should be back on the park," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah and Boult have been in solid form. They play for different teams so they have different plans. We as a team have different plans and it''s great to see them execute those," he added.

Bumrah also took four crucial wickets and helped MI defeat DC by 57 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, MI have progressed to the finals of the tournament while Delhi will face the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad eliminator clash.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played knocks of 55 and 37 respectively as MI posted a total of 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

"I guess this is the best performance. The way de Kock and SKY took the momentum after I got out early was good to see," said Rohit.

"Perfect result for us. We never had a target in mind. We are a different team and we play differently. We just wanted to have a good powerplay and then take it from there.

"We knew we have the power to accelerate at the end. Ishan has been in just great form, so we just wanted him to be really positive after the second time-out.

"We told that to Krunal as well, just bat positively and put the bowlers under pressure. With such a versatile squad, we can change the batting and bowling order," he added.

For Delhi, Ravichandran Ashwin returned with the figures of 3 for 29 from his four overs.