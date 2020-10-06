Another comprehensive performance by the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 led to a fourth win in the tournament as Mumbai beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Banking on a strong lower middle order, Mumbai took calculated risks after losing Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay and then let loose at the death, smashing 51 in the last four overs to finish on 193/4. In reply, Rajasthan lost three of their top four inside the first six and despite Jos Buttler's 70 off 44 balls crumbled to 136 all out in 18.1 overs.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat, and half-centurion from their last match de Kock (23 off 15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 23) added 49 inside the first five overs.

Suryakumar Yadav played the anchor with an unbeaten 79 off 47 with 11 fours and two sixes, and even though Rohit and Ishan Kishan (0) were dismissed off successive balls by Shreyas Gopal and Krunal Pandya (12 off 17) looked out of sorts, Hardik Pandya's 30 not out off 19 helped Mumbai finish well.

In reply, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, brought in the XI in the place of an out-of-form Robin Uthappa, nicked behind in the first over off Trent Boult before Steve Smith, batting at No. 3, nicked off too to Jasprit Bumrah in the second.

Sanju Samson top-edged one to Rohit off Boult to reduce RR to 12/3 inside the first three overs.

Mahipal Lomror (11 off 13) added 30 with Buttler but a stunning diving catch at short mid-wicket by substitute fielder Anukul Roy marked the end of Lomror.

Buttler looked in fine touch hitting 4 fours and 5 sixes en route his 10th IPL fifty but his stay was cut short in the 14th by another piece of brilliance by Kieron Pollard, who took a remarkable juggling catch at the long-on fence to send the Englishman back in the hut.

Rajasthan were 98/5 at the fall of Buttler's wicket and from there on it was a sorry state of affairs as with the asking rate mounting they lost their last five wickets for 38 runs.

Bumrah finished 4/20 off four overs and was well-supported by fellow pacers Trent Boult (2/26) and James Pattinson (2/19). Rahul Chahar and Pollard got one wicket each.

Rajasthan have not lost three in a row since their emphatic win over Kings XI Punjab last month when they pulled off the highest successful chase in IPL history.

They are placed seventh even as Mumbai went top of the table with eight points from six matches.