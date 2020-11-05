When Mumbai Indians began their title defence in IPL 2020, their anticipated pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, was curiously out of form in the initial stages and was often outdone by other bowlers, especially Trent Boult, who led the attack for quite a while. But as the tournament progressed, Bumrah once again in action, and gradually resumed the mantle of the leader of the bowling pack. The case of Shikhar Dhawan in the Delhi Capitals ranks is quite similar. He too began modestly, and at times less than that, but as the business end approached, the left-hander gradually began to find his groove and DC have him to thank a large extent for making it to the playoffs. So, when the two clash in Dubai on Thursday for Qualifier 1, it will be two reinvigorated stars trying to outdo one another and guide their sides to the IPL 2020 final.

In MI's last six matches, Bumrah has three three-wicket hauls, including a decimation of Delhi Capitals, while he didn't play in the last game.

In 13 matches, Bumrah has 23 wickets, just two astray of Purple Cap leader Kagiso Rabada. He has and economy of 6/96.

Dhawan, who incidentally got a duck when DC played MI last, has however been doing his bit. He played a crucial knock of 54 against RCB in the last league match, sending DC to second spot. Before that, he had some lean scores as DC threatened to implode but a century against KXIP, in a losing cause, got him back on track and he is beginning to look reassured again and that is good news for DC.

This will be a key face-off in Qualifier 1 and could well spell out the fortunes of the two sides.