Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the teams that finished in the top two after the conclusion of the league stage in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, will face off in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Wednesday and the winner will go straight to the final, to be played on November 10. Mumbai topped the table with 18 points while Delhi finished on 16, and while Mumbai have been mostly consistent this season, Delhi struggled towards the end of the league matches but scraped through in the end. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada in action, here are the top fantasy picks.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy Picks for MI vs DC Match:

Ishan Kishan (Credits - 9): Scores of 33, 72 not out, 25, 37 and 68 not out in his last five innings show that Kishan has peaked at the right time for Mumbai this season. He has scored 428 runs form 12 matches at 47.55 and a strike rate of 140.32 with three fifties.

Shikhar Dhawan (Credits - 10): Dhawan has been Delhi's top scorer this season and also became the first player to hit hundreds in two consecutive innings in the IPL. With 525 runs at 47.72 and a strike rate of 145.02 with two hundreds and three fifties, Dhawan's knock is crucial for Delhi's chances of qualification for the final.

Kieron Pollard (Credits - 8.5): Pollard smashed 41 off 25 balls in Mumbai's last league game. However, that was far from enough as SunRisers Hyderabad rolled to a 10-wicket win. Nevertheless, Pollard's contributions with bat and ball have been stellar - 259 runs at a strike rate of 193.28 with one fifty from the lower order, and some useful overs at the death.

Hardik Pandya (Credits - 8.5): Another pillar of Mumbai's lower middle order along with Pollard, Hardik's six-hitting has been on target this season as well, as it was last season. Although he has contributed only with the bat this season, returns of 241 runs at a strike rate of 174.63 show that he has done a good job.

Kagiso Rabada (Credits - 9.5): Rabada leads the wicket-takers' charts with 25 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 8.14 runs per over. He had gone off track in Delhi's last few league games, but returns of 2 for 30 in Delhi's final league game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, showed he has returned to form.