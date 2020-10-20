IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Shouldn't Bat Lower Than Number 5, Says Ajit Agarkar
IPL 2020: Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar said MS Dhoni should not bat lower than No. 5 for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.
Highlights
Ajit Agarkar said MS Dhoni shouldn't bat lower than No. 5 for CSK
Chennai Super Kings are the bottom of IPL points table after 10 games
They lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday
Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni should not be batting lower than number 5. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not been good for CSK so far as the team is placed on the bottom of the points table with just 6 points from 10 games. In the ongoing season, Dhoni has not stuck to any particular position and has moved up and down the order. "In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn't be batting lower than number 5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest he should go is number 5," Agarkar told broadcaster Star Sports.
"He is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and access situations which other players can't, and you can see, as the tournament progress, his form is getting better as well. So, he shouldn't be batting lower than number 5 for me," Agarkar added.
On Monday, CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.
Agarkar also opined that Dinesh Karthik's decision of handing over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captaincy to Eoin Morgan was not the right move.
"I don't think replacing Dinesh Karthik after seven games when you're sitting fourth in the table is the right move," Agarkar said.
"It does add to the disruption of the team and you could see the way they performed against Mumbai Indians, even though it was a tough game.
"I don't think it was the right move. You make plans with a certain captain through the course of the year and in spite of sitting fourth on the table, it was a very strange move for me," he added.