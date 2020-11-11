Spanish football league La Liga took to social media to congratulate their brand ambassador Rohit Sharma after he led Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 title. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday to claim their fifth IPL trophy. Rohit Sharma was their captain in all of their title triumphs. "#LaLiga congratulates Brand Ambassador @ImRo45 on winning his 6th Indian Premier League title as captain," La Liga tweeted from its official account. "A big congratulations to all the @IPL fans out there!" it added.

#LaLiga congratulates Brand Ambassador @ImRo45 on winning his 6th Indian Premier League title as captain.



A big congratulations to all the @IPL fans out there! pic.twitter.com/NdqRCC2YK6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 11, 2020

Rohit Sharma was appointed La Liga's brand ambassador in December, 2019.

Apart from the five trophies won with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma had also won the title in 2009 with Deccan Chargers as a player.

After being put in to field by Delhi Capitals, Mumbai restricted their opponents to 156/7 in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma then anchored the chase with a 51-ball 68 as Mumbai won with eight deliveries to spare.

"I'm quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back," Rohit said after the match.

"I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes -- often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons," said Rohit, praising the efforts of Mumbai Indians support staff.

With five titles in the last eight years, Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team. Chennai Super Kings are behind them with three titles, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won two.

Mumbai Indians, who also won the coveted trophy in 2019, became only the second team to defend their title.