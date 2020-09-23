Pat Cummins was bought for Rs. 15.50 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auctions in December last year. On his first outing for KKR, against Mumbai Indians, Cummins had a torrid time in the middle as he conceded 49 runs off three overs, going at 16.33 runs per over. While bowlers in the shortest format can have bad days as Cummins did, fans on Twitter were equal parts disappointed, upset and even furious at Cummins' costly adventure in Abu Dhabi. “I am #PatCummins. I can only bowl Short pitch ball. I have no variations. I am fooling @KKRiders big time. I am getting 1.2 Cr per match,” said Pratik Saraogi on Twitter.

Later tonight, someone will be do a ROI presentation to the #KKR owners.#PatCummins #IPL2020 — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 23, 2020

“Later tonight, someone will be do a ROI presentation to the #KKR owners,” wrote Gaurav Sethi.

But not all were critical of Cummins. Some could empathise with the bowler for having a bad day.

That's the problem with hefty price tag, they come after your life just after one bad day. #IPL2020 #KKRvsMI #PatCummins — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) September 23, 2020

“That's the problem with hefty price tag, they come after your life just after one bad day,” wrote Vishesh Roy.

Even former cricketers got into the act. Pragyan Ojha criticised Cummins for bowling to Rohit Sharma's strengths while Aakash Chopra remarked on how Cummins conceded 15 off his first over – close to what he cost KKR at the auctions.

Can someone ask #PatCummins if he has not seen @ImRo45 bat before or their analyst has not shown him the strength of the #hitman. If you bowl to him there, he will keep hitting you out of the park all day.#ProGyaan #IPL2020 #KKRvsMI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 23, 2020

Some went beyond criticising Cummins and brought in other players who have had such bad days in the past and have earned infamous reputations for themselves in the IPL.

Welcome Pat Cummins most costliest player of IPL 2020 to Dinda academy #KKRvMI #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE pic.twitter.com/O2Rc3w8Gse — Insane Insaan (@alwaysinsanee) September 23, 2020

Pat Cummins is the No. 1-ranked bowler on ICC Test rankings.

Number 1 bowler apne ghar mein hoga, idhar toh Dharavi ka bowler samajhke koot rahe hain dono #PatCummins ko. #KKRvMI #IPL2020 — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) September 23, 2020

The most expensive overseas buy in IPL history, Cummins will look to make amends and silence his critics the next time he gets the ball for KKR.