Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face each other in Match 5 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, but until they step on to the field the players, who have played together in other T20 leagues as well as for their national teams, are allowed to mingle as friends. “Friends off the pitch, enemies on it” is what KKR seemed to suggest through emojis as they posted a video showing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan, Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn hanging out and exchanging pleasantries ahead of the match.

off the pitch

on the pitch



Just a few more hours before we lock horns with @mipaltan in Abu Dhabi! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ZcU4PrmXtm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2020

While MI have likes of Pollard, Lynn, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma in their squad, players with substantial international and T20 experience, KKR are studded with Narine, Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik.

KKR begin their IPL campaign on Wednesday and they would look to improve upon their fifth-place finish last year as they had failed to make the playoffs.

The presence of Narine, Russell, Cummins and Tom Banton, all of whom have had recent experience of playing professional cricket, unlike some of their teammates and opponents who have had little practice since cricket came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could be advantageous for KKR.

Promoted

Russell struck the ball at over 200 runs per 100 balls last season and he will be the MVP for KKR even on pitches that aren't as conducive to batting as the ones in India.

MI lost their IPL opener to Chennai Super Kings last Saturday and will look to register their first win of the tournament.