Shikhar Dhawan crossed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his innings for Delhi Capitals against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday in Dubai. Dhawan got to the milestone with a six over mid-wicket off the bowling of KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi. The six also got him his second consecutive fifty-plus score in IPL 2020. He came into this match on the back of an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan has become the fifth batsman to score more than 5000 runs in the league. Virat Kohli leads the list of top scorers with 5759 runs followed by Suresh Raina (5368), Rohit Sharma (5158) and David Warner (5037).

Dhawan has been in good touch this IPL as his century against CSK in the last match helped his side to a comfortable five-wicket victory.

Delhi sit atop the points table at the moment with 14 points from nine completed matches and look set for a place in the final four.

Dhawan has been instrumental to Delhi's success so far with over 400 runs from 10 matches with one hundred and three fifties.

His strike rate is in the high 140s and his form in the last few games has made up for his opening partner Prithvi Shaw's indifferent show of late.

Promoted

Delhi finished third in IPL 2019 and are aiming for their maiden title this season. In addition to Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada has starred for the team with the ball.

Rabada is the owner of the Purple Cap with 19 wickets from nine completed matches.