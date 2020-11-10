Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend their title and win a record-extending fifth IPL trophy while Delhi Capitals will be taking part in their first ever IPL final. Mumbai Indians finished top of the table in the league stage and beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. Delhi Capitals came back from the big defeat in the hands of MI in the first qualifier to beat SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and enter their maiden IPL final.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match is on Tuesday, November 10.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)