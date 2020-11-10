Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Tuesday said that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's bowling in the final four overs will be a deciding factor for Delhi Capitals' success in the Indian Premier League final. His remark comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) later today at the Dubai International Stadium. Rabada and Nortje have been the key bowlers for DC in this season of IPL. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 29 wickets under his belt and Nortje has got 20 wickets at a strike rate of 16.70.

Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020 https://t.co/EL41WLfKDp — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 10, 2020

Hogg feels that Delhi's success will be dependent on how Rabada and Nortje bowl in the death overs.

"Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals. @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020" tweeted Hogg.

Promoted

MI have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that DC have made their way to the finals of the tournament.

MI and DC had finished at No.1 and 2 respectively in the IPL points table.