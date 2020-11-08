Delhi Capitals are gearing up for their crucial Qualifier 2 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Ahead of the big game against the David Warner-led side at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, they took to Instagram to share pictures of some of the team's most adorable fans. In a post captioned "#DCDoggos", Delhi Capitals shared photos of dogs dressed in DC jackets and sweaters. "Matchday Roars," they added to the post, along with a heart emoji and a dog emoji.

Delhi Capitals lost the first qualifier to Mumbai Indians, but have a second chance to make it to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to make it to Qualifier 2.

The winner of the match will face a rampant Mumbai Indians in the final.

Delhi Capitals are aiming to win their first ever IPL title.

It will be a difficult match for DC, as SRH enjoy a better head-to-head record against them, with 11 wins in 17 matches, including the two times they met this season.

DC will be hoping for their pace attack to fire. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been a key part of DC's run to the knock-out stages, and captain Shreyas Iyer will hope they can put in match-winning performances.

Their top order not firing is another area of concern they will be looking to turn around.