Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

"BCCI Will Win": Ian Chappell On IPL Replacing T20 World Cup

Updated: 23 May 2020 12:35 IST

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell said that according to him the chances of T20 World Cup going ahead as scheduled are very bleak.

"BCCI Will Win": Ian Chappell On IPL Replacing T20 World Cup
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. © Twitter

Ian Chappell, former Australia captain, has said that he is not sure that the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled in October. Chappell said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will get their way if they want to host the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, in place of the T20 World Cup. Chappell, while speaking to Wide World of Sports, said that the chances of T20 World Cup taking place as planned are very bleak.

"The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win."

"They'll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley's and none," Chappell said.

Mark Taylor, another former Australian captain, also voiced his opinion on the future of T20 World Cup and said that in current scenario, IPL looks like the best possible option.

"I think that's the more likely scenario (IPL replacing T20 World Cup). 15 teams travelling to Australia between October-November playing 45 matches over a proposed seven venues in the world that we live in is going to be extremely difficult," Taylor told World Wide of Sports.

Taylor mentioned that if the IPL does replace the T20 World Cup, it will put the onus on an individual whether he wants to travel or not.

"If the ICC postpones the T20 World Cup, it will open the door for the BCCI to say we will have our IPL in India. Which then puts the onus on individuals rather than nations moving in teams over to a certain country," Taylor concluded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ian Michael Chappell Mark Taylor BCCI IPL 2020 ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chappell said BCCI will get their way if they want to host IPL in October
  • Chappell also said that the chances of T20 WC going ahead looks bleak
  • The 13th edition of IPL was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19
Related Articles
Ian Chappell Feels, Top Australian Cricketers Should Choose Domestic Competition Over IPL
Ian Chappell Feels, Top Australian Cricketers Should Choose Domestic Competition Over IPL
"Virat Kohli Is The Best. Thats Unquestionable": Australia Legend Salutes India Captain
"Virat Kohli Is The Best. That's Unquestionable": Australia Legend Salutes India Captain
Ian Chappell Wants Change In Ball-Tampering, LBW Laws For Better Cricket Contest
Ian Chappell Wants Change In Ball-Tampering, LBW Laws For Better Cricket Contest
Ian Chappell Cites Sachin Tendulkar Knock For Values Needed To Fight Coronavirus
Ian Chappell Cites Sachin Tendulkar Knock For Values Needed To Fight Coronavirus
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly Faced Better Quality Bowlers Than Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Says Ian Chappell
Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly Faced Better Quality Bowlers Than Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Says Ian Chappell
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.