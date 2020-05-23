Ian Chappell , former Australia captain, has said that he is not sure that the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled in October. Chappell said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will get their way if they want to host the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, in place of the T20 World Cup. Chappell, while speaking to Wide World of Sports , said that the chances of T20 World Cup taking place as planned are very bleak.

"The first thing you know is that the BCCI will win."

"They'll get their way if they want to play in October. At this point it appears to me that the chances of the T20 World Cup going ahead are somewhere between Buckley's and none," Chappell said.

Mark Taylor, another former Australian captain, also voiced his opinion on the future of T20 World Cup and said that in current scenario, IPL looks like the best possible option.

"I think that's the more likely scenario (IPL replacing T20 World Cup). 15 teams travelling to Australia between October-November playing 45 matches over a proposed seven venues in the world that we live in is going to be extremely difficult," Taylor told World Wide of Sports.

Taylor mentioned that if the IPL does replace the T20 World Cup, it will put the onus on an individual whether he wants to travel or not.

"If the ICC postpones the T20 World Cup, it will open the door for the BCCI to say we will have our IPL in India. Which then puts the onus on individuals rather than nations moving in teams over to a certain country," Taylor concluded.