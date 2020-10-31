Rajasthan Royals kept their hopes alive of reaching the IPL 2020 playoffs with an impressive win over Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. RR climbed to fifth on the IPL Points Table, level on points with fourth-placed KXIP, with both teams having one match to play to finish the league stage. Spirits will be high in the RR camp thanks to a brilliant performance and it seems the Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle was in a celebratory mood, wishing their fans on Halloween.

RR's Twitter handle tweeted a trio of pictures with some of the star names in the team, dressed as various characters. England all-rounder Ben Stokes who is a superhuman on the field was obviously Superman, while RR's pace king Jofra Archer became a 'Game of Thrones' character.

Sanju Samson too was part of RR's tweet and was portrayed as Marvel Comics hero Doctor Strange.

The three players in question were truly heroic on the day as Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets on Friday.

Jofra Archer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RR in IPL 2020 with 19 scalps to his name, took two wickets and gave away just 26 runs. He dismissed Chris Gayle on 99 in the final over of KXIP's innings.

In the chase, Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson were just brilliant. The England all-rounder smashed 50 off just 26 balls to give his team a flying start while Samson was just as good, scoring a fine 48 off 35 balls.

The win meant that stayed in contention for a top-four finish, with their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.