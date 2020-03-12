 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Foreign Players Not Available For IPL 2020 Till April 15 Due To Visa Restrictions: Report

Updated: 12 March 2020 11:29 IST

According to PTI, no foreign player will be available for IPL 2020 till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat.

Foreign Players Not Available For IPL 2020 Till April 15 Due To Visa Restrictions: Report
IPL 2020: As per a report in PTI, foreign players will not be available till April 15. © AFP

No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL 2020 till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event. "The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

India has reported over 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.

The fate of the IPL 2020 itself will be decided on March 14 at the event's Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.

"All decisions will be taken by the GC in Mumbai," the source said.

Having the IPL, starting on March 29, played in empty stadiums is an option being explored.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • No foreign players available for IPL till April 2020, says a PTI report
  • Government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas
  • The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on March 29
Related Articles
Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea To Postpone IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare
Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea To Postpone IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare
Coronavirus: IPL Governing Council Meeting On March 14 Amid Outbreak
Coronavirus: IPL Governing Council Meeting On March 14 Amid Outbreak
Coronavirus: Foreign Players Participation In IPL 2020 In Doubt After Fresh Visa Restrictions
Coronavirus: Foreign Players' Participation In IPL 2020 In Doubt After Fresh Visa Restrictions
Maharashtra Government Bans Ticket Sales For MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Match: Report
Maharashtra Government Bans Ticket Sales For MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Match: Report
BCCI To Monitor Team India Players Workload Closely In IPL 2020
BCCI To Monitor Team India Players' Workload Closely In IPL 2020
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.