Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss another couple of matches in IPL 2020. Despite missing the seasoned West Indian, who is recovering from an injury, three-times winners CSK began their campaign on a positive note, beating arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. "Dwayne Bravo is out for a couple of games," Fleming said in the post-match press conference. Bravo picked up a niggle during the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and didn't bowl in the final due to a knee injury.

Playing in place of Dwayne Bravo, English all-rounder Sam Curran smashed 18 off six balls to help CSK get over the line after Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis' brilliant partnership.

In his quota of four overs, Sam Curran returned with impressive figures of 1/28 while picking up the wicket of the dangerous Quinton de Kock, and then played a cameo with the bat.

"Curran's performance was terrific," Fleming said.

The head coach also heaped praise on Ambati Rayudu, who played a match-winning knock, making a 48-ball 71 and along with du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 58, helped Chennai chase down a target of 163 with four balls to spare.

"Rayudu has been nothing short of fantastic. He has been pretty emotional and played a great knock," Fleming said.

The former New Zealand captain further added that the pitch was "difficult" to score on and that the team is looking for ways to find the right balance.