9.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, flicked to long on for a single. At the end of 10 overs, the Orange Army are 75/3. Need 115 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Holder gives room and strokes it towards long off. Patel was near the sightscreen, he fields it. Just the single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, driven through the covers for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has always been a good player of spin, Williamson. Floated around off, Kane uses his feet, dances down the track and lofts this over the bowler's head, over long on.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding from Nortje. Floated around off, Holder hits it to the right of long on. Nortje runs in there and stops it well. Keeps it down to just the single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, the Kiwi mistimes his sweep through the carpet. It goes to long on for a single.
DRINKS! Delhi well and truly on top! The run rate has been pushed over 10 and they have already taken three. More of the same is what they would want. For Hyderabad. They would hope the two batting out there need to keep going. They did in the game before this one and need to do it here too. Can they? We will find out.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Just a couple then! Floated around off, Holder lifts it over short mid-wicket. It is racing away in between long on and deep mid-wicket. Both fielders run to it. Pravin, the long on fielder, cuts it off but it looks like he has touched the ropes in doing so. The umpires have a look. Replays are in and Paul Reiffel is satisfied with the save. Just the two runs there.
Is that a boundary? Or has Dubey pulled it off well? Is his back foot touching the ropes? No, the umpire is happy with it, just the couple.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off and middle, Jason looked to paddle that to fine leg but mistimes it to the leg side. A very poor attempt there, by the batter.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, KW backs away and punches it to the left of sweeper cover for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged behind square on the on side for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through the covers for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar concedes a boundary. Tossed up on middle and leg, Kane Williamson strides across and paddles it nicely through short fine leg. No one to stop that and it trickles away into the ropes.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat, Kane Williamson camps back and punches it to deep cover. A single to finish. Just 3 from the over. Hyderabad need 135 runs in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kane comes down and drives it back to the bowler. Just 2 runs so far, from this over.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Williamson comes on the front foot and blocks it to the off side.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up very full on leg, dug out towards long on for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Holder looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Williamson flicks it towards mid on. Shimron dives but fails to stop it, allowing a single.
Pravin Dubey to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flat on off, punched back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on the shorter side, Holder rocks back and looks to cut but misses it.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, nudged to mid on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flat on middle, Holder clips it to Shimron at short mid-wicket. Kane wants one and Holder was slow to respond. Manages to get unscathed to the other end though.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched to the right of sweeper cover for a single.
Axar Patel to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Now he looks to slog this on the on side but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful, off the back foot. Full and outside off, Holder camps back. Cuts it fiercely and through the diving point fielder. Bags a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Jason looks to cut but misses.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, stabbed to the man at point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed down to mid on for a quick single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, pushed to the man at cover-point, who was deeper than the regular fielding position.
