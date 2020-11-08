Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, pushed down to long off for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to short fine leg for a single.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around off, Shikhar sweeps it between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. Samad, who was at deep mid-wicket, runs to his left, dives and does well to prevent it from going into the ropes. Saves 2 for his side.
Is that a boundary? Replays are in and the umpires are having a look. Not a boundary. But looks like Holder has injured himself there. The medical staff are out. Jason is bandaged up and will continue.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around off, swept to deep square leg for two.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mighty blow! That's a half century for Shikhar Dhawan. A string of low scores, but he reedems himself now. Tossed up around off, he gets down and slog sweeps it mightily over deep mid-wicket. 2nd fastest 50 in the League for him.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to the leg side for a run.
Shahbaz Nadeem is back. Expensive first over of 14.
8.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! It is a completely different game all of a sudden. Tosses the legbreak around off, Shikhar comes forward and looks to defend but misses it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flat on off, pushed down to long on for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Iyer looks to cut but misses. He must not allow Rashid to dominate him here.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) And a good positive start from Shreyas. Full and outside off, he drives it firmly through the man at cover-point and gets a couple.
Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle now.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Thank you, says Rashid, to Marcus Stoinis. Rashid goes for his usual celebration, arms spread out. Tossed up around off, the googly, it pitches and comes back in, only by just though. Marcus prods forward and looks to block but misses. The ball goes onto hit the top of off.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped in front of square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched to deep point for one. 9 off the over, another productive one for Delhi.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's another boundary there. Full on off, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it handsomely and wide of short mid-wicket. Even deep square leg had no chance in stopping that.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish on the stumps, Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Natarajan overcooks the short ball. Shikhar looked to lift it over the keeper's head, to the third man boundary, but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan comes down the track and looks to heave the fuller ball on the leg side. Ends up mistiming it through the carpet to long on. Just the single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop. Around off on a length, Stoinis dabs it to the left of Pandey at point. Manish Pandey stops the ball well. Keeps it down to just the single.
T Natarajan to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Marcus chips it safely over mid on and takes a single. 11 runs off Rashid Khan's first over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, glanced to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) OVERTHROWS! 6 RUNS. Short ball, Dhawan pulls it wide of long on and takes a couple. The throw from the deep comes to Khan. The bowler throws it quickly in frustration to the striker's end. It is wide of the keeper and goes away to the third man boundary. Unnecessary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off and middle, punched down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan moves to the leg side and Rashid follows him with a fuller one. Flicked to square leg for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses the googly around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
Here comes the champ! Rashid Khan to bowl now.
DRINKS! Delhi are off to a flier! Their new opening stand has worked wonders but with Rashid still having four overs in the bag, a lot will depend on how they play him. Hyderabad will hope their best bowler can grab a few wickets for them or they can well be chasing a huge score.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single. 15 runs off the over. Quicker one on middle and leg, hurriedly stabbed towards long on for a single. Shahbaz was disciplined towards the end but was expensive at the start of his over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out through mid-wicket for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, driven to the left of cover for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Dhawan misses his flick. It comes off the pads to the leg side and Delhi take a leg bye. Nothing off the Free Hit then.
5.2 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Full toss above the hip height, Dhawan pulls it over short fine leg and gets a boundary. FREE HIT COMING UP! Just not going Hyderabad's way here.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes for it straightaway, Shikhar! Arm ball around off, Dhawan gets down and mows a huge slog sweep over mid-wicket.
