Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Shimron Hetmyer is up for a chat. Is happy to be back out there. Was working in the gym and nets. States that it is a challenge to be in and out of the team. Says that the boys have to just come out, execute the plans and do their best. On the Dhawan LBW, Hetmyer feels it was outside off but seems like Dhawan felt the other way.
Warner and Williamson will probably be the key for them, one of the two have to play a big innings. Delhi will back themslves to defend this. All to play for after the break but for now Hetmyer is up for an interview.
Hyderabad will feel they are in the game! Most of the time in the first innings, it seemed like Delhi would score over 200 but they have managed to keep them 11 short. Natarajan, Rashid and Sharma had a decent day with the ball but Holder and Nadeem did not have a good outing. Also, they were poor in the field, a few misfields, a few dropped chances, they just looked a little shaky. They need to be that all behind now and concentrate on their batting.
2 outstanding overs at the death has ensured Delhi do not get to the 200-run mark but it is still a brilliant performance by the Delhi batting line-up and they will surely be the happier side of the two. First it was their new opening stand who got them off to a flier. Stoinis departed but Dhawan continued. He had a decent stand with Iyer, who struggled a touch and Hetmyer who played a handy innings. He though fell 22 short of a ton and after his wicket, Delhi failed to score a boundary and hence, could not finish strongly.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Magnificent from Natarajan. Yorker around off, Shimron Hetmyer comes down the track and looks to slam it on the leg side but ends up missing it badly. It goes to the keeper and Delhi manage to sneak in a bye. THEY FINISH ON 189/3.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, stroked to the right of sweeper cover. Hetmyer calls for two and gets that.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Pant looks to slam that on the off side but ends up getting it off the inner half. It goes back to the bowler and Iyer's men take a quick one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, stroked to the vacant short mid-wicket region for a quick single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Rishabh gets across and looks to paddle but misses. It comes off his pads to the off side and Delhi take a leg bye.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good old-fashioned yorker around off, driven down to long on for a single. Shimron wanted two but it was just not possible.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Fires in the yorker outside off, jammed out to deep point for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, Hetmyer looks to slog it over mid-wicket but mistimes it through the carpet. It is in front of square leg and they take an easy two.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker, around off, dug out to the leg side for a single.
Who's in now? Pant? Yes, Rishabh Pant it is.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Shikhar Dhawan decides to walk straightaway. He could have reviewed it though. Low full toss around off, Dhawan looks to reverse sweep the seamer. He though misses to get hit on the pads. Hyderabad appeal for a lbw. The umpire raises his finger but Dhawan starts walking even before. Replays are in and show that impact was outside off. Could have opted for a review, Dhawan.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to sweeper cover for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Has just been that kind of a day for Hyderabad. Full and around off, Dhawan strokes it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. It goes straight to Rashid there who spills a sitter. Delhi sneak in a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and around off, Hetmyer powers that over short mid-wicket. Abdul Samad, who was at deep mid-wicket, runs to his right. He dives but the ball is beyond his reach. It touches the ropes. The umpires want to have a look whether it touched on a bounce or on the full. On a bounce, so four runs.
Is that a six? Has the ball hit the advertising triangle on the full? Replays are in and a four is signalled.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side. But he gets an inside edge. The ball falls flat on the pitch and Delhi sneak in a quick single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good from Shikhar. Full toss on middle, Dhawan moves a touch to the off side and flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket. The ball races away to the boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Shimron mistimes it through the carpet to mid-wicket. A single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor effort from Shahbaz in the deep. Full and outside off, Shimron looks to go big over covers but gets a thick outside edge. It flies towards third man. Shahbaz Nadeem runs towards the ball but misjudges it. Misses the catch, fails to stop it. The ball sneaks through to the boundary.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is well struck by Shimron Hetmyer. Full and around off, the batsman clears his front leg and powers this over mid off for a boundary.
Rashid Khan is done. Holder to bowl out. 3-0-32-1 are his figures.
16.6 overs (0 Run) SD moves to the off side, Natarajan follows with a low full toss. Gabbar tries to flick it but gets an outside edge. It goes safely to the keeper though.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, stroked firmly but straight to deep point. So, just the single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, swung down to the right of long on. An easy couple.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Natarajan tries to go for the wide yorker but goes too wide outside off, Hetmyer lets it be. Wided.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, stroked uppishly over mid off. It lands safely ahead of long off. The batters run a good couple.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marvelous from Shimron Hetmyer. Fullish and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer carves it mightily over deep point. 150 up for Delhi as well. How much more can they get?
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan moves to the off side and flicks it away to fine leg. A single.
Shahbaz Nadeem is done for the day. Yorker master, T Natarajan, is back. 2-0-14-0 for him.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Dhawan gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this over mid-wicket. Just the single though. Rashid Khan finishes with 4-0-26-1.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flat on off, Shimron comes on the front foot and nudges it through short mid-wicket. A single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to deep cover for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and around off, driven down to long off for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flat on off, Shikhar camps back and manages to pull it to deep square leg. Just the single though.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through the covers for a single.
