4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! In the air and that is taken. Definitely, game-changing moment from Stoinis. Full and around off, Manish looks to work it on the leg side but the bat turns in his hand. It takes the inner half and goes uppishly to Anrich Nortje at mid on. Nortje squats and takes the ball comfortably.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kane nudges it late towards backward point and takes a single.
Who's in next? Kane Williamson it is.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Marcus is pumped. The ploy to use him in the Powerplay has worked. Full and around off, Garg looks to drive it on the on side. But he ends up missing it completely. The ball sneaks through in the gap between bat and pad and hits the stumps. Hyderabad need 147 runs in 92 balls.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, nudged to the left of mid on for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips it down the leg side, MP lets it be.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been put away. Short ball, Manish Pandey pulls it away easily, through fine leg. Gets a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) And straightaway Garg gives him the charge. Short ball, he comes down and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
The Hulk, Marcus Stoinis, to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On middle, it is pushed to mid on.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe! This is fuller and it tails away. Pandey looks to play it with a closed face of the bat. It goes off the leading edge towards deep point for two. Ashwin from third man went after the ball but was not running all that well there.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Garg works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is guided through backward point, this time for only one.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for a couple. Good running.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and around off, Priyam Garg looks to drive but misses. Good comeback from Nortje.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent shot. Short ball, Garg swivels and pulls at it. He gets it off the top edge. It goes miles in the air and.... clears fine leg!
2.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Full and on off and middle, Priyam looks to flick but he misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW is made but not given. Delhi decide against the review. Perhaps the extra pace on it would have carried it over the stumps, which is why.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, blocked to the off side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pacy as well, hurriedly stabbed to the off side. A single. Anrich is cranking it up here.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full and around off, Pandey presents the full face of the bat. Lifts it well over the bowler, to the long off fence.
As expected, Anrich Nortje is into the attack now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, flicked between mid on and short mid-wicket, but just the single. A wicket and 5 runs off the over. What an over for Delhi!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, left alone. A hint of away swing there.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full and around off, Manish drives it to the left of the bowler. Rabada attempts to stop it but misses to do so. The ball races away to the long off boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging away outside off, left alone.
Who will walk out to bat now? Manish Pandey? Yep, it is him.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ohh.... What a start for Delhi! Has Kagiso taken Delhi to the finals? Full ball on middle and leg, it pitches and comes back in by just. Warner looks to glance but misses. The ball hits his pads and then deflects off it and goes onto hit the stumps. 178 runs needed in 113 balls still.
Who will bowl from the other end? Kagiso Rabada it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) On the shorter side around off, PG looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his boot. 12 from the first over. Just what Hyderabad needed.
0.5 over (1 Run) On middle, clipped in front of square on the leg side for one.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! Slips another one down the leg side, David misses his flick.
0.4 over (1 Run) Flatter on off, pushed to the right of mid on for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Garg lets it be.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! He has gone for it. Floated around off, Priyam Garg lunges forward and lets out a big slog sweep. Clears deep square leg easily. By miles.
0.2 over (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, tapped to mid on for a single.
We are all set for the chase to begin. The umpires are making their way back to the middle. The Delhi players too stride out to the middle. Following them are Hyderabad's openers, Priyam Garg and David Warner. Hello, so there is an opening change! Ravichandran Ashwin to open the bowling attack for Delhi. And, here we go...
0.1 over (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Is that the luck that Hyderabad need? Tossed up on off, Priyam looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It falls just short of the diving Hetmyer at cover-point and goes through him. A single to begin the chase for Hyderabad.
