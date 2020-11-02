Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Short ball on off, Shikhar Dhawan goes back and clips it to deep mid-wicket and exchanges ends with Rahane. The former will keep strike in the next over. At the halfway mark, Delhi are 81 fir 1 and need 72 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Around off, this is stroked to deep point for two.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Rahane works it well wide of Super V at short mid-wicket and takes a single. It was in the air but wide of the fielder there.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is tapped to the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Dhawan goes for the slog sweep but mistimes it through the carpet. It goes to the right of Siraj at deep square leg. Mohammed misfields and Delhi take an easy two.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Ajinkya goes to the leg side and looks to go inside out. Gets an outside edge to short third man though. One run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot. Tossed up around off, driven to cover. 7 off Yuzvendra's second over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Gabbar comes down the track and looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the body.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Jinks closes the face of his bat to flick it to mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Dhawan works it uppishly but safely towards long off. A single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has absolutely clubbed that. Tossed up on off, Shikhar gets down and nails the sweep over square leg. A boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, glanced to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched to the right of sweeper cover for a couple. Iyer's boys need 87 runs in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rahane comes down and taps it behind square on the off side. Takes one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Dhawan pushes this to point and takes a quick single. The throw comes to the bowler's end but Dhawan is well in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Sundar appeals for a LBW but not given. Flatter ball on leg, Shikhar rocks back and looks to clip it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Washington appeals but it was going down leg.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on leg, dug out back to the bowler.
Washington Sundar returns! Went for 8 in his first over.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running this time, a couple. On off and middle, Rahane clips it to mid-wicket and comes back running in for the second.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and effectively so. Tossed up on off and middle, Ajinkya gets down on one knee and sweeps it well, in between deep fine leg and deep mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Gabbar waits and then taps it on the off side for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full on middle, wristed to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, driven back to Chahal.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Dhawan closes the face of his bat to glance it to square leg for a single.
Here's Yuzvendra Chahal. A lot will depend on his 4 overs.
DRINKS! Delhi are off to a perfect start. They lost Shaw early but that hasn't affected Dhawan and the run scoring. Rahane too has looked really good. Bangalore need someone to put their hands up and deliver if they are to push this game deep and fight. Otherwise, these two won't make much mistakes and will take their team home comfortably. There's hardly any pressure with respect to the asking rate for Delhi and that allows them to calmly move towards the target. Can Chahal do some magic? We will find out soon.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single and 11 runs off Isuru's first over. Another good over for Delhi. Full on off, Dhawan clips it to mid-wicket and takes a single. Delhi are 53/1 at the end of the Powerplay. They need 100 runs in 84 balls still.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahane was a touch early into the shot. It was a slower ball outside off, Ajinkya drives it early. But he manages to get it wide of the mid off fielder and the ball goes away for a boundary. 50 up for Iyer's men with that as well.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, defended back to the bowler this time.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length ball outside off, Rahane stands tall and punches it through the covers. The ball races away for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, closes the face of his bat to flick it to short mid-wicket. A single.
