9.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Terrific one form Axar. Should've had a wicket to his name in this over but well it wasn't meant to be. The last ball is tossed up and around off, Padikkal looks to push but the ball goes uppishly off the outer half.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Put down! Oh dear, Nortje! What have you done?
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, punched down to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, punched down to long off for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Kohli skips down the track and looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half and goes towards mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Padikkal drills it through covers for one.
DRINKS! Looks like it is a very slow surface as the 50 for Bangalore itself came up pretty late. They are 56/1 at the end of 9 overs and need to up their scoring rate really fast. The NRR factor is another very important reason to do so. Kohli and Padikkal are going well for now but slowly need to up the ante. Most importantly, they need to ensure that this break does not hamper the momentum as has happened many times in this season.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Just 4 off the over. Another good one for Delhi. Quicker one from Ashwin, Devdutt pushes it down to long on and keeps the strike for the next over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli nudges it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, pushed towards mid on for nothing.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle, worked through square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off, Padikkal cuts by going deep but finds the fielder at backward point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Kohli flicks it towards deep square leg and gets to the other end. They wanted two but Sams was quick to the ball.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, this time for Kohli. He punches it down to long on for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, Devdutt works it towards the leg side and gets to the other end.
7.4 overs (1 Run) One more single and it brings up 50 for Bangalore. Flat and around off, it is punched through mid off for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Padikkal forces it to deep cover for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, stroked through mid off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, clipped through mid-wicket for one.
Spin from both ends now, Axar Patel to bowl.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end. Flat and around off, Kohli looks to play it on the off side but the ball takes the inside half and goes to square leg.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, Padikkal tucks it through square leg and takes one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Just short. Tossed up and around off and middle, Padikkal tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge that falls just short of Ashwin.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flat and just outside off, pushed towards point.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! This is superb batting. Short and just outside off, Padikkal goes back and slashes it between short third man and backward point. It once again races away to the fence.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, drilled down to long off for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer! You hit me four, I will bang it short. That's what Nortje does. A good one too. It is just around off. Padikkal sways away. Another 9-run over from Nortje.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Padikkal. A pacy delivery. Little short and outside off, Padikkal comes on the front foot and taps it through third man. It beats the man and races away to the fence. Fine stroke.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this one is guided to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he beats Rahane to his left. Little short and outside off, Kohli drives it on the up. Rahane once again dives to his left but this time the ball beats him and races away to the fence.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fine drive but Rahane intercepts. Good length and just outside off, Kohli pushes it to the left of cover-point where Rahane dives and contains the ball.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Kohli drives it well but finds mid off.
