14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Ajinkya Rahane gets to his 50 with that as well. Well done Sir. Fuller and around off, he bunts this down to long on for a single.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) A quick two. On off and middle, Rahane guides it wide of short fine leg and takes a good couple.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rahane looks to cut but ends up chopping it back on the pitch off the bottom edge.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, chopped to the left of cover for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Ajinkya comes down and clips it to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Iyer closes the face of his bat to flick it to mid-wicket. A single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish. Flatter ball on middle, keeping low as well, Shreyas tucks it to long on for one. 38 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, glanced to mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, it is pushed down to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, it is pushed uppishly towards cover. Cheeku there dives but it falls short of him.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, Rahane tucks it to square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball around off, this is pulled to the right of long on for a couple.
Yuzvendra Chahal returns. 2-0-16-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to finish. Flatter on middle and leg, Ajinkya looks to flick but misses. It comes off his pads to short fine leg and Delhi sneak in a quick leg bye.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Shreyas taps it to the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer is in now.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shikhar Dhawan would have fancied himself to be there till the end but it was not to be. Bangalore though would be happy with this wicket. Fuller ball around off, Dhawan takes a big stride forward and looks to paddle it over short fine leg. However he ends up getting it straight into the hands of Shivam Dube there, who comes forward and holds onto it. 46 runs needed in 44 balls for Delhi.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the maximum with a single by clipping it on the leg side for a single.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has got hold of it! Flatter ball on off, Ajinkya comes down the track and packs a punch. Lofts it mightily over long off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, swung across the line to deep mid-wicket for a single. 100 up for Iyer's lads.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy for Rahane. Full and around off, he lofts it over covers for a boundary. Delhi need 54 runs in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) This time he punches it to the left of backward point for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through the diving backward point fielder for a couple. No one there and the backward point fielder has to run all the way. Delhi though, take just a couple. They looked for the third but then the throw came in.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan gets a freebie there. Full and on the pads, he flicks it with ease, widely of short fine leg and bags a boundary. And he gets a 50 as well. 50 off 37 balls in a chase.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Rahane looks to drive but gets it off the inner half to long on. A single again.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower fuller ball outside off, Dhawan looks to drive it on the off side but it comes off the inner half. Goes to the on side and Delhi take a single.
Change in bowling. Isuru Udana is back on. 1-0-11-0 from him so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Now he lunges forward and sweeps the fuller ball but finds short fine leg.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side on off, Shikhar swings across the line and sends it to deep square leg. Gets a couple.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Ajinkya goes inside out but finds deep cover. Just the single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
