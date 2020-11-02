Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Kohli is up and running! Wicket and six runs from the over. Full and around off, Kohli flicks it through square leg and keeps the strike for the next over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Padikkal tucks it towards deep square leg for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Terrific comeback. Back of a length ball around middle, it moves away as Padikkal tries to push it on the off side, but Devdutt misses.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Padikkal continues to lift the ball over extra cover. Anything full and outside off, it is getting dismissed over cover. This one meets the same fate.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Padikkal keeps it out.
Will we see the skipper, Virat Kohli, come out to bat now? Yes, it is him.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rabada gets the breakthrough on the very first ball. His first in the Powerplay in this edition of the tournament. A good length ball around off, Philippe looks to lift it over extra cover but the ball hits the toe end and balloons just outside the ring at cover-point. Shaw runs towards that side and takes the catch comfortably.
Kagiso Rabada is into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. A risky one. Shortish and outside off, Philippe pushes it towards cover-point and calls for a single. Stoinis there fires the throw at the striker's end but misses. 9 off Nortje's first.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another mistimed stroke from Philippe. He once again tries to pull the short delivery but is early in his shot. The ball goes towards mid on off the inner half.
3.4 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Padikkal once again lifts it over extra cover. This time the timing is not as perfect as the 2nd ball of the over. It races towards the fence but Rabada gives it a chase and makes a good stop with a dive. The umpires want to confirm if it is a clean stop though. Multiple replays and then the third umpire calls it a clean stop. Three taken in the end. A single saved by Rabada.
Is that a boundary? Looks so, to the naked eye. Seems that Rabada is touching the ropes as he looks to flick the ball away from the boundary. Multiple replays roll in. Nope, a clean save it is!
3.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good response from Nortje. Just behind good length and around off, a little bit of away movement. Padikkal tries to force it on the off side but misses.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First for Padikkal. Fine stroke from Padikkal. A length ball just outside off, Padikkal leans into the stroke and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Philippe mistimes it uppishly but safely, towards mid on. A single taken.
Anrich Nortje is on now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Another tidy one from Sams. Length ball around off, Padikkal plays it towards short third man for nothing. Just a boundary in the first 3 overs.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A single. Full and around middle, it is pushed towards mid on for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another fine stroke but straight to the fielder. Fullish and outside off, Philippe once again hits it hard but finds the cover fielder.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off again, Philippe looks to slam it through the off side but he is going little too hard at the ball. Mistimes it straight to mid off.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the match. Short and outside off, not too pacy to trouble the batsman. Philippe fetches it from there and sends it wide of the mid on fielder for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Drives it well does Philippe but finds the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Philippe tries to reach out and drive but fails to connect. Wide anyway as this was way outside off.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shortish and around off, Padikkal clips it through mid-wicket and the call is for two straightaway. It is to the right of Axar who is at deep mid-wicket. He gets a couple.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A slight fumble again and it costs them a run. Flatter and around off, Philippe punches it towards extra cover where Axar misfields and gives away an easy single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) One more run! Tossed up and around off, Padikkal plays it with soft hands towards covers and gets to the other end.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and just outside off, Philippe back away and slaps it little wide of the cover-point fielder. A slight fumble from Rahane there and they take a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight to the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Rabada. A flatter ball around middle, Padikkal clips it towards square leg. A single as Rabada makes a diving stop inside the circle.
Who will bowl from the other end? Spin is on, as Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Good length and just outside off, Philippe pushes it towards the off side. Decent first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short and around off, Philippe looks to pull but the ball takes the inner half and goes straight. It hits the stumps at the other end but Padikkal with the correct technique had the bat in the correct hand. So in spite of Sams getting hands on the ball, no damage done.
0.4 over (2 Runs) A couple now. Good stop at the fence by Nortje. Short ball around middle, Philippe pulls it wide of the deep square leg fielder. Nortje runs to his right and does well to get to the ball quickly and throw it to the keeper.
0.3 over (1 Run) Padikkal is off the mark as well. A shortish ball around off, Devdutt tucks it through square leg and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (1 Run) Philippe and Bangalore are up and running with a single. Slightly full and around off, Philippe pushes it towards mid off and calls for a run. Gets it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams is right on the money. Just outside off on a good length, Philippe pushes it towards the cover fielder.
We are all set to begin then as the umpires step out to the middle. The Delhi players, after completing their quick little huddle, take their positions on the field. Following them are Bangalore's openers, Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. Daniel Sams to begin with the ball for Delhi. LET'S PLAY...
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube (IN FOR GURKEERAT SINGH MANN), Shahbaz Ahmed (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Daniel Sams (IN FOR SHIMRON HETMYER), Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane (IN FOR HARSHAL PATEL), Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (IN FOR PRAVIN DUBEY), Anrich Nortje.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore's captain, says that on the changes, Dube replaces Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Saini. On the preparation, Virat says that one should try and win every game. States that he would have loved to bowl first as well. States that in the earlier situations too, it was about winning the game and moving ahead. Adds honestly that if one does not play well, there is no point in relying on how others play and depending on those results in your favour.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, says that dew is going to play a massive role. Feels that having the total in front of them is always a good option. With the run rate being a factor, it will be good for them. Tells that Rahane, Axar and Sams are the three changes for them.
Toss - The two captains, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, are out in the middle. The match referee spins the coin in the air. It lands in Delhi's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison describes that the conditions are gorgeous. Sun is out and the wind is breezing well. JP Duminy is there as well. He says that this game is the 4th game on this surface. Danny ends by saying that there is a good, even covering of grass.
Bangalore's fortunes are not vastly different. Apart from the fact that they too need a win here, if they want to seal the other spot in the top 2, Bangalore are in a 3-match losing streak. Their departments too have not coherently performed. One time it has been their batting which clicked and the bowling in the other. With everything at stake now, Kohli's men need to put up a well-rounded show. Stay tuned for the toss and teams updates for this epic clash...
First look at Delhi. 4 losses on the trot, they would be thanking the heavens for the heap of wins they garnered earlier. That is how they are in contention for the other spot in top 2 despite the string of losses. It is a complete fall, in both batting and bowling, for Iyer's titans. And the only thing that can lift them up again is a complete showing, which becomes a must here.
Normally, we would have described this clash as 2 vs 3, as far as these teams' positions in the points table go. But nothing is normal now, there is a lot at stake. In fact, considering how far these teams have come and how they have performed in this edition, everything is at stake. And with the remaining berth in the top 2 at stake and the perk it carries, of an additional chance in the road to finals, these two teams are going to come hard at each other. On that note, we welcome you to our coverage of Match 55 between Delhi and Bangalore.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 31/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.