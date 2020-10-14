Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Flatter on off, Stokes rocks back and punches it hard but finds the man at cover.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A single again. On middle, Samson clips it past short mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short, around off, pulled to Rabada at deep mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flat on the stumps, Stokes rocks back and punches it on the off side for a dot.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Samson goes back and works it through mid on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, Stokes sweeps it to the left of Rabada at deep mid-wicket and collects a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That one was huge! Fullish ball on middle, Samson lofts it handsomely over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Stokes punches it on the off side and takes one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Samson tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flat, punched through cover-point for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He will keep attacking, Stokes. Around off, flat, Stokes goes for the reverse sweep. Gets it well over short fine leg for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another single, to finish the over. Down the leg side, Samson helps it to the right of short fine leg and takes a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes goes back and clips this on the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, tapped to the leg side for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, knocked towards wide mid on for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes gets a boundary. On the shorter side on midde and leg, Stokes gets down and lifts it over short fine leg for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Stokes defends this to mid on.
DRINKS! Whose camp would you want to be in? Rajasthan or Delhi? At the moment, Rajasthan are head of the asking rate but have lost Smith and Buttler. The Men in Pink and Blue need 103 off 78 balls, if the pair of Stokes and Samson can ontinue then it will be an easy ask. Delhi need to keep plucking wickets at regular interval to stay alive. Will the break bring about a break in concentration? We have seen that in the past. Delhi will definitely hope that.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball around off, Samson rocks back and looks to play it on the off side. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. It rolls to the left of the keeper who collects that. Samson wanted a single but there was no chance of one there.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stokes works this on the on side for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the maximum with a single by pushing the flatter ball past point for one.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How big is that? That is huge. Full ball outside off, Samson comes down and lofts it over the bowler's head for a huge maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Samson goes back and defends this out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Stokes rocks back and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Axar Patel to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to mid off for a single. End of the Powerplay and Rajasthan are 50/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Stokes pulls but finds Stoinis at mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Samson guides it towards third man for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Stokes puches this towards extra cover and takes a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes taking charge here. Shortish ball outside off, he pulls this to the mid-wicket fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, dabbed to the off side for a dot.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 162, are 86/2. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.