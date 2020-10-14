Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Shikhar Dhawan says that the wicket is on the slower side. States that it is a used wicket. Adds that they were a bit short though, the way they were going earlier. Dhawan states that he had practiced the reverse sweep but unfortunately it did not pay off today. Finishes off by saying that Delhi can defend this total.
So the match is evenly poised as we head into the break. Rajasthan need 162 to get their second consecutive win of the season. Delhi will back themselves as their bowlers have been the stars for them so far. We are in for a fantastic chase, so make sure you join us for it in a while but before that let's hear what Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan as to say as he is caught down for a quick chat.
Excellent bowling display from Rajasthan. They started off well and ended it even better. They gave away just 32 runs and picked up 4 wickets in the final 5 overs which has seen them stay in this game and gain some momentum heading into the break. Jofra Archer set the ball rolling from the very first ball as he dismissed Shaw. He was the star with the ball as he finished with absolutely bonker number of 3/19 from his 4! Unadkat was expensive but finished well and ended up with 2 wickets. Tyagi and Gopal did well for their one wicket apiece. Stokes though had a bad day with the ball. Tewatia too could not take a wicket but kept things tight. All-in-all Rajasthan can be happy with their bowling display.
After opting to bat, Delhi got off to a terrible start as they lost their key batter, Prithvi Shaw in the very first ball of the innings. Dhawan though looked in the mood and seemed to be batting on a completely different pitch to his other teammates. Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer both got 50s but it was a contrasting innings where Dhawan was going hammer and tongs, Iyer struggled but showed fight. Delhi had the base for a big finish but their middle order could not get going on this sluggish wicket. The Men in Blue though managed to get past the 160 run mark which will give them confidence.
A very good finish to the innings by Rajasthan and they have managed to finish the game just the way they started it - in a dominant fashion. Just 18 runs in the final 3 overs along with 3 wickets and the boys from the Pink City will feel they enter the break with momentum on their side. Delhi, though will not be too displeased with their performance and will back themselves to defend 161 on this slowish track especially with the bowling attack they have.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pace off does the trick again for Rajasthan. Unadkat gets his second wicket. Full length ball around off, Patel shuffles across and looks to slog sweep. Ends up getting a top edge towards short third man where it is taken. DELHI FINISH AT 161/7.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He can bat, Axar Patel. Full and well outside off, he creams the drive through covers for a boundary.
Who will walk out to bat now? Ravichandran Ashwin it is.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two simple catches in the deep for Rajasthan - Stoinis earlier, Carey now. Pace off does the trick. Slow full ball outside off, Carey looks to lift it over long off. However, he gets it off the toe end of the bat and gives catching practice to long off. Jofra Archer takes it with ease.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Patel whacks it but straight to long on. Just the single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Patel hits it over covers and takes a couple.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked on the off side for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an impact Jofra Archer is having in this game. 3 wickets for him. He finishes with 4-0-19-3. Full and around off, Stoinis looks to heave that over the leg side. He however gets it only as far as mid-wicket who takes a simple catch. Tewatia it is.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball on the pads, Carey looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes off the deflection behind square on the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Stoinis flicks it with disdain. Good shot. But just the single again as it was hit straight to mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss again, on off, Carey smashes it but finds Tewatia at point. Just the one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss around off, Stoinis moves a hint to the leg side and hits it aerially to long off for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Carey drives but only gets it to mid off. Runs quickly to the other end.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on leg, Carey digs it out to long on and takes a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Stoinis moves to the off side and hits it towards mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on off, Stoinis shuffles across and glances it to deep square leg for a couple.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker, outside off, Stoinis gives room but does not play at it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Carey taps it to short mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball around off, Carey taps this on the off side.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye to finish. Follows Carey with a full ball on the pads, Carey misses his flick. It comes off the pads and goes to the leg side and they sneak in a leg bye.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Carey watches the ball really well here. On a length on top of the stumps, Carey backs away and lifts it over third man for a six.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to mid off and Stoinis takes one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Carey drives this to long on and takes a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, just below the hip height, hit to deep point for a couple.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker around off, dug out back to the bowler.
Death overs coming up then. Alex Carey walks out to bat. Jofra Archer is back in the attack. 2-0-5-2 for him.
DRINKS! Just as Delhi needed to motor on hard and fast, Iyer perishes. A well made 53 from him, but Delhi needed him to be there till the end. But Stoinis is there, and hence Delhi would pin all their hopes on him to see them to a competitive total. Let's see how much they can get...
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Captain Iyer departs and Rajasthan have struck gold at the right time. Good catch by Archer. He can do nothing wrong tonight. Credit to Tyagi as well. He has bowled a fantastic over and deserves this wicket. Full ball around off, Iyer swings but it is a very tired looking shot from the Delhi skipper. He ends up hitting in the air towards mid off. Archer comes running in and takes a very good catch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Stoinis turns it to the on side and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker followed by a short ball! Terrific bowling! Stoinis looks to play the upper cut but misses.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant yorker! It is on middle and leg, Iyer does really well to jam it out. It hits his bat then the boot. The ball rolls to the off side and they take a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Shreyas plays it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, Stoinis mistimes it to long on for one.
