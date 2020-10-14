Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish as Uthappa swipes the good length ball to mid-wicket for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Tewatia pulls it through the carpet to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Uthappa hits it with a straight bat to long on for one.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
14.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Anrich Nortje puts it down. Shortish ball on the pads, Tewatia pulls it to fine leg, Anrich Nortje runs forward, slides and gets his hands on it. But it pops out. A single taken.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep extra cover for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Uthappa lets it be. Wided.
DRINKS! This game is evenly poised and not for the faint hearted. Rajasthan need 47 off the last 6 overs with the experienced Robin Uthappa and the magical man, Tewatia out in the middle. Delhi have been breathtaking at the death and have 2 overs of Rabada remaining along with 1 from Nortje. How will the other 3 be split? Will we see Stoinis bowl? Put on your seat belt because we are in for a thrilling ride.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Uthappa rocks back and clips the shorter ball through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative way to get a boundary. Flatter ball on off, Uthappa lets out a reverse sweep and gets it to the left of the man at short fine leg and bags a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off and middle, Uthappa comes forward and keeps it out.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Uthappa punches but finds point.
Who will walk out to bat now? Rahul Tewatia it is.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Sloppy work from Rajasthan, real sloppy. It is a wicket, 5-down for the Men in Pink. Flatter ball on middle and off, Uthappa knocks it to the right of Patel. Yes and Parag steps out but then comes the no. Too late though, Patel gets there, collects the ball and flings in a throw at the non-striker's end. Hits the stumps and catches Parag well short.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover-point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish the over. Good length ball outside off, Parag keeps it out.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A top edge but still a biggie! Short ball, Uthappa looks to pull but gets a top edge. It still goes over fine leg for a maximum.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, tucked towards mid on.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Uthappa lets out a ferocious cut. Gets it over point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, tapped to the on side for a dot.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flat and outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 63 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, driven past mid off for a run.
Who will walk out to bat now? Riyan Parag it is.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Big wicket, Sanju Samson. Can Axar Patel turn this game around for Delhi? Can he be the gamechanger? Flatter ball on middle and off, the arm ball. Samson backs away and looks to cut but misses. The ball crashes into the woodwork behind.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single. Floated on off, Samson lunges forward and defends this to the off side. They take a quick single. Samson dives and gets safely, to the striker's end.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Uthappa taps it to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, knocked down past mid on for a single.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Free Hit ball does spoil the over! Length ball around the body, Uthappa comes down the track and looks to hit but the ball takes an inside edge and goes past the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Good length ball on off, Samson pushes it to cover and takes a single. Hold on! Deshpande has overstepped as the buzzer goes on! Ahh, how costly will this Free Hit delivery prove? It was a very good over but this one ball can spoil it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Uthappa runs it down to third man and gets to the other end.
Has Uthappa changed the direction of his run to stop the ball from hitting the stumps at the keeper's end?
10.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The T.V. umpire is convinced that Uthapa has not changed the direct of his run deliberately. Fuller ball on off, Uthappa drives it straight down the ground. Deshpande gets a hand to it and the ball after kissing his hand goes past the stumps. Uthappa comes down for a run but Samson sends him back. Uthappa turns his bike but the ball hits his body when the throw comes in. The umpires get together and send it upstairs. Replays roll in and the T.V. umpir is convinced it was not intentional from Robbie.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Deshpande overcooks the bouncer. It goes over the head of Uthappa who sits under it.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Samson dabs it to third man for one.
Robin Uthappa walks out to bat now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stokes holes out and Tushar Deshpande takes his first wicket in the league on his debut! What a man to get! It is the English World Cup winning hero, Ben Stokes. A moment he will never forget in his life. Massive moment in the context of the game as well. Ben Stokes was looking so good and was motoring this chase with minimum fuss but with this wicket Delhi are back in the game. Smart bowling from the debutant. He takes the pace off the ball. Stokes comes down the track and half-heartedly plays the lofted shot as the ball arrives slower than he anticipated. He ends up hitting it to the left of long on. Substitute, Lalit Yadav there moves on that side and makes no mistake. Is this the turning point in this game? 76 needed in 58.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Samson runs it down to third man for a single.
