Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He did not time it that well, Iyer. Full and around off, Iyer looks to go big over mid-wicket again. He however does not time it as well as the previous occasion. This one is just looking like it might go over deep mid-wicket. But...Ben Stokes there puts in a magnificent effort. Dives and throws the ball upwards as he was going into the ropes, to prevent a six.
Is that a catch? Has Stokes taken it? The front angle seems inconclusive. So they view it from the top. Now, back to the first angle. Signalled as a six!
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled to Archer at mid-wicket. Iyer comes back in for the second. Excellent running.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Time to launch. Full and around off, Iyer lofts it over mid-wicket for a huge maximum. Time to move on and the Delhi skipper knows it pretty well.
14.3 overs (1 Run) An off-pace ball outside off, Stoinis bunts this to wide long off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer taps this to the leg side for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, worked through point for a single.
Jaydev Unadkat is back in the attack. 1-0-7-0 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to the leg side for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and off, driven through covers for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and off, worked through covers for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A flatter ball bowled well outside leg, Buttler misses as he moved to his left. They think of the run, Delhi, but decide against it.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stoinis has got power. Short ball, he pounces on it immediately. Launches this over mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Stoinis works this on the off side but finds Smith at cover.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off and middle, defended back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Iyer tries a Dhawan, goes for the reverse sweep. Gets glove as he mistimes it. It goes under the keeper to fine leg and a couple is sneaked in.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan should have done these reckon the on-air commentators, instead of going for the unorthodox stroke. Short ball well outside off, Iyer slaps it over covers for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side well outside off, Iyer watchfully leaves it expecting a wide. Not wided as it was within the tramline though.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back and punches again, but this time to the man at point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Iyer rocks back and punches but finds cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, aerially hit to Archer at long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off and middle, Marcus backs away and drives it to the right of the bowler, to long on for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle, tapped to the on side for one.
Who will walk out to bat now? Marcus Stoinis it is.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shikhar Dhawan is gone. A big wicket. Fullish and outside off, Dhawan switches to a right hander's stance and looked to work that over third man. A reverse sweep of sorts. He though ends up getting it off the top edge. It goes to Tyagi at short third man who takes a comfortable catch.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Gopal bowls a shorter one well outside off, Dhawan lets it be.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, bunted down to long on for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled firmly to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is a special player, Dhawan. Full and around off, Dhawan gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! It has been a very good innings so far and he has shown his exprience and class tonight. His 39th in this league.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Shreyas milks it straight down the ground for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single via a flick to the on side.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up on off, Dhawan makes a bit of room by going away from the stumps and then lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhawan defends it.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off,Dhawan taps it to cover against the spin.
