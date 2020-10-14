Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the fielder at mid on.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Caught but off the free hit! Full and outside off, Dhawan looked to go big but gets a top edge. It goes to Smith at mid off who takes a simple catch. But it was off the free hit. A single taken.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and leg, clipped to the leg side for a single. Wait...The siren goes...No ball for overstepping. A free hit to follow.
4.3 overs (1 Run) This is worked by Dhawan on the off side for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball outside off, Dhawan slaps it over covers for a boundary. It was hit powerfully.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off.
Ben Stokes is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Iyer works this towards point where Stokes fields well. 8 runs off Tyagi's first over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on top of the stumps, Shreyas ducks under it.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through cover-point for one.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautifully pulled away for a six. Shortish ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it with disdain to the fine leg fence for half a dozen.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, around 140 kph, knocked to mid on for a quick run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, defended to the off side.
Kartik Tyagi is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on top of off, knocked to square leg for a single. Iyer is up and running with that.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging away from off, Iyer taps it on the off side.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a wayward bumper, Shreyas Iyer lets it be. Wide called.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, tapped to cover-point for a dot.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to the crease now.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! No timing, no elevation for Rahane here. He perishes. What a start for Rajasthan here. On a length around off, Rahane looked to go big on the leg side. Does not time it right. Ends up lobbing a simple catch to Robin Uthappa at mid on.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Rahane looks to cut but fails to get bat on ball.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, defended back on the track.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Finishes the second over in style. Shortish outside off, Dhawan shuffles across and launches a short arm jab. The ball races away to the mid-wicket fence.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a couple.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle and leg, played back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Slow good length ball outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and looked to drive but is done on the bounce here.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, tapped to short mid-wicket for a quick single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and well outside off, Rahane leans and looks to drive but misses. Well, it looked to be within the tramline and hence was not wided.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jaydev Unadkat it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to play at it but misses. Good first over for Rajasthan, good start. Just 3 runs, 2 off extras. And the big wicket of Prithvi Shaw!
0.5 over (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahane guides it to third man for a single. First runs off the bat.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on middle, knocked to the man at mid on.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short but down the leg side, Rahane half-ducks to let it through. Wide called.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle and leg, Rahane keeps it out back on to the pitch. Pacy stuff from Archer here.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball outside leg, Rahane lets it be.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full ball on off, bounces a touch as well. Rahane looks to defend. It comes off the glove to the leg side.
Ajinkya Rahane walks out to bat now.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What about that! What about that! Just the start that Rajasthan wanted. Full ball around off, a hint of away movement as well. Shaw comes on the front foot and looks to drive. Gets an inside edge and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Just what the doctor ordered for the Men in Pink.
We are all set to begin at the Ring of Fire. The umpires make their way out, followed by the Rajasthan players. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the openers for Delhi. Jofra Archer to start off proceedings for Rajasthan with the ball. Let's play...
Ben Stokes is up for a chat. Says that they needed the win last game to get back on the road. Hopes they can continue that momentum going forward. Stokes adds that Rajasthan need to take one game at a time. Important to now win more games given the stage we are in, he says.
Rajasthan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande (IN FOR HARSHAL PATEL), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Steven Smith, Rajasthan's captain, says that he would have opted to bat first as well, had he won the toss. Now, it is to bowl well and restrict them to as low a total as possible. Adds that it is a used wicket. Smith says that it is nice to get a win after 4 straight losses. Informs they are unchanged and Stokes will open.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's captain, says that he wants to bat first as he expects the pitch to consistently get slower. Adds that everyone has a rough idea about the wicket as they have spent a good deal of time in the middle. Says that they are definitely missing Pant. Informs that Tushar Deshpande comes in for Harshal Patel.
TOSS - Delhi opt to Bat!
Pitch Report - Pommie Mbangwa and Kevin Pietersen are the pitch analysts. Pietersen says that the pitch is a lot drier than in the past 3 weeks. Very little grass is there, he further adds. Mbangwa says that the ball has turned a lot and expects more turn in the games to come. Win the toss and bat, both say unanimously.
Round 1 between these two went to Iyer's men. How will Round 2 go? Delhi have been unfliching this season, well almost. 5 wins and 2 losses from their 7 games. Rajasthan, well, 3 wins and 4 losses from their 7 matches. Delhi were on a 3-match winning streak before Mumbai halted them. The Men in Pink meanwhile pulled off a heist against Hyderabad in their last game. How will these results play an impact on today's game? Stay tuned as we find out. Toss and team updates coming up shortly...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 34/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.