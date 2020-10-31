Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mumbai! Tossed up around off, Kishan gets on his knees and slog sweeps this to the deep mid-wicket region for yet another boundary. Mumbai need 43 in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one was struck cleanly! What a nice shot! Floated around off, Kishan slog sweeps this one to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, de Kock nudges this towards the mid-wicket region for another single. A good over so far by Dubey.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Kishan taps this towards the point region to cross ends with de Kock.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, de Kock eases this wide of the man at long on for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Kishan plays this to the long on region to rotate the strike.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Kishan slashes at this towards the deep cover region to retain the strike for the next over. 55 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, de Kock taps this towards point and calls for a single and the batters get the single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, de Kock is solid in his defense.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A slower full toss outside off, de Kock reaches out and works it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Kishan guides this to the third man region for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays down the leg side. Kishan looks to pull but misses. Wided by the umpire.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan welcomes Patel with a boundary! Back of a length delivery around leg, Kishan pulls this one to the fine leg region and it runs away to the ropes.
Harshal Patel will bowl now.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and just outside off, turns away as de Kock punches it wide of the deep cover fielder. Two taken. A good first over from Dube.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Kock connects the reverse sweep and finds the fence. Full and just outside off, de Kock gets in position and nails the reverse sweep. It races away to the third man fence.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, stroked through cover-point for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, it is pushed uppishly towards the cover fielder.
7.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Two very close chances for Dubey and Kishan survives! Floated ball around off, Kishan looks to reverse sweep this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire obliges raising his finger. Kishan goes for the review straightaway. Replays roll in and the ball is clearly missing the off stump. The decision will be reversed and Kishan survives.
Review time! This time Kishan has been given out LBW but Kishan wants to review. Let's see what the replays have got to show.
7.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Very close call and Dubey could have had his first scalp in his first delivery but Kishan survives! Floated around off, Kishan prods forward and looks to block this off but he misses and it goes to Pant who does well to whip the bails off. The third umpire is called into play and replays show that his foot was grounded and in the crease. This will be not out.
Has he struck on his first ball?
Will Kagiso Rabada bowl another over? No, here's debutant Pravin Dubey.
DRINKS! Mumbai are strolling through in this run chase! With absolutely zero pressure with respect to the asking rate, both de Kock and Kishan want to take their time and finish the game on their own. The shoulders look dropped already in Delhi camp but they would like to get at least a couple of wickets and delay the defeat. At the same time, it's not over until it's over. So, if they can inflict a little collapse from somewhere, you never know.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, de Kock pushes this one to the cover region.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, de Kock looks to play at this and it comes off his inside edge and onto his pads.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Kishan pulls this one to the mid-wicket region to collect a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Kishan works it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, de Kock waits for it and then drives it through the cover region to exchange ends with Kishan.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kishan works this to the long on region for one.
Bowling change! Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. 2-0-5-0 from him so far.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay as this good length delivery is worked to the third man region by Kishan. Mumbai are at 38 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay. They require 73 in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Kishan hops and works this to the cover region.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around leg, de Kock flicks this through the square leg region to rotate the strike.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Follows two boundaries up with a single as Kishan tucks this to the square leg region. Good batting by Kishan.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Kishan went hard at this and he gets a boundary! Back of a length delivery around off, Kishan slashes this towards the third man region and it bounces before the ropes for a four.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a quick delivery and Kishan has dispatched this one! On a good length around off, Kishan slogs this one towards the deep mid-wicket region to bag a boundary.
Change in bowling. Kagiso Rabada is back on. Went for 5 in his first over.
