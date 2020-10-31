Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Iyer looks to cut this one but misses.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length on middle, Iyer tucks this to the mid-wicket region and Iyer says two right from the moment the ball legt the bat and the batters collect two.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Pant pulls this to the deep square leg region for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Pant looks to paddle scoop this one but misses it.
9.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! The skipper, Pollard drops a catch but this was a very hard one to take! Short length ball around middle, Pant pulls this one to the mid-wicket region and Pollard does grab this one but it spills out. That was very quick and Pollard did well to try and scalp this one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on off, Pant pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region and the batters collect a couple before the fielder can clean up.
Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl now.
DRINKS! Mumbai have started off really strongly in this game. They have done well to remove the openers of Delhi cheaply and they have stemmed the flow of runs for them as they have only scored 44 runs in the first 9 overs. Mumbai will look to continue this and they will be hoping thay they can restrict Delhi to a low score. Delhi, on the other hand, will want to press on the accelerator. They have Pant and Iyer out in the middle and their middle order is stacked as well.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end. Just 4 off Bumrah's first. Fuller and on middle and leg, Pant flicks it towards fine leg. Iyer wants the second but Pant was never interested.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Banged short and on middle, Pant looks to pull but makes no connection.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely bowling. A shortish ball around off, gets big on Iyer as he tries to keep it out. He is eventualy hit on the finger. It drops on the off side and they take a quick run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single. A length ball just outside off, Pant looks to block but gets a bottom edge towards the keeper. They take a quick single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery around off, it is pushed towards point for a run this time.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off to begin from Bumrah. Iyer pushes it towards point.
Jasprit Bumrah is introduced into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Iyer works this wide of the man at long on. A single to end the over. A good over for Delhi as they collect 12 runs off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Pant works this to the long on region for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Iyer flicks this to the deep square leg region for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Cheeky! Floated on middle, Iyer gets low and paddle scoops this over de Kock and the batters collect a couple before the fielder cleans up in the deep.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Iyer has smacked this one! What a cracking shot! Floated around off, Iyer dances down the track and hammers this one over the long on region for a biggie.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Pant works this towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single! Full and on middle, Pant strokes it through mid on and keeps the strike for the next over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, stroked through mid on for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, clipped to deep square leg for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Iyer look to drive but the ball takes the inner half and goes to mid on. A single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop from Yadav. Tossed up and outside off, Iyer drives it towards cover but the fielder there dives to his left and makes a stop.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, Iyer looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. It rolls to the fine leg region and they run a couple of byes.
Krunal Pandya is back on. 1-0-6-0 are his figures so far.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the Powerplay. Short and just around off, Pant pulls it towards mid-wicket. 22/2 at the end of the Powerplay for Delhi. Not really what they have wanted to Mumbai will take it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Iyer flicks it down to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
5.4 overs (1 Run) EDGY RUN! Full and just outside off, Pant looks to drive but gets an inside edge that goes past the stumps to fine leg. A single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Flat and around off, Iyer backs away and forces it towards cover-point and takes a quick single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards point this time.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Iyer tucks it towards the square leg region.
