14.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the 15th over. Short and wide outside off, pushed towards point.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, forced through the cover for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is clipped towards mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, played back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Quicker one on the pads of Hetmyer, he glances it fine. It races away and beats the chase of short fine leg fielder and goes to the fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Who will be in at no. 8? Ravichandran Ashwin it is.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust and that is Bumrah's third scalp of this game! Patel did not seem to agree that this was out but there are no reviews left and he has to walk back. Full delivery on middle and leg, Harshal looks to flick this away but misses it. It goes onto hit his pads. Bumrah appeals and the umpire raises his finger. It looked like it might have been missing the leg stump and also the height could have been an issue but Delhi cannot do anything as they have no reviews left. Delhi are falling apart with the bat.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Patel punches this but it is straight to the man at point.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a shorter length on middle, Patel ducks under this one too and lets it go. Good quick bowling by Bumrah.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Bumrah goes for a bouncer on middle, Patel ducks under this one and leaves it alone.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Delhi. Good hit by Harshal! On a full length on middle, Patel flicks this one to the deep mid-wicket region and it runs away past the ropes.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Patel pushes this to the mid-wicket region.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit and Hetmyer would've been gone! That was a risky second run. Tossed up and on middle, Shimron nudges it towards short fine leg who dives to his left to stop. He does well to do so but fumbles a bit. They go for the second run. The fielder fires the throw at the striker's end. De Kock tries to flick the ball on the stumps but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed towards the cover fielder.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now. Shortish and just outside off, Hetmyer forces it wide of the deep cover and gets a couple of runs.
12.3 overs (1 Run) One more run. Full and just outside off, it is driven through covers for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Hetmyer pushes it through mid off for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, knocked towards point.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. Beaten again! On a good length around off, Patel looks to defend this one but it whizzes past his outside edge again into de Kock's mitts. What an incredible over this was by Bumrah. Just 6 runs and two big wickets.
11.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length around off, Patel looks to have a poke at this but he misses.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is a sharp bouncer on middle, Patel sways away. Wided.
Who will be the new man in? Harshal Patel it is.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust and Mumbai and Bumrah are all over Delhi at the moment! This is a terrible batting start by Delhi and they just do not seem to be getting it right! It is their danger man Pant who walks back now. Bumrah goes for a good length delivery around off and middle, Pant looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal loudly and the umpire obliges raising his finger. Pant goes to his partner and consults him and decides to take the review. Ultra Edge comes in and there is nothing. Ball Tracker rolls in and it is three reds! Pant is a goner and Mumbai have another wicket!
Pant has given out LBW! He refers it upstairs. That looked dead plumb.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant was quick to pounce on this! Back of a length delivery around middle, it does not bounce as much as Bumrah thought it would and it sits up nicely for Pant who pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Hetmyer flicks this to the square leg region for a single.
Shimron Hetmyer is in now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! Bumrah gets a wicket! What a great delivery by Bumrah and Stoinis walks back to the hut! The wheels are falling off for Delhi. Stoinis walks back doing practically nothing for them! Bumrah dishes a good length delivery around off, Stoinis looks to drive this one but it nips away and kisses the outside edge and de Kock is as safe as house.
Jasprit Bumrah is back for his second over.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not the way Pant wanted to play this but he will not mind! Floated around middle and leg, Pant looks to sweep this one but it goes off his top edge over the man at short fine leg and runs away to the fence.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around middle, Stoinis pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pant pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Floated around off, Stoinis looks to go big over the cover region but it goes off his outside edge towards the point region. Luckily for him, it lands safe. A single in the end.
Marcus Stoinis is in now. Mumbai on the attack mode. A slip in place.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Rahul Chahar strikes right on his second delivery and he gets the big wicket of Shreyas Iyer! Beautifully bowled by the spinner and de Kock is very quick to whip the bails off! Another breakthrough for Mumbai and Delhi are in a bit of a pickle now. Chahar dishes a loopy delivery around off, Iyer lunges forward and looks to defend but it spins away past his outside edge into de Kock's mitts and he whips the bails off in a flash. The square leg umpire wants to take this upstairs and replays show that his foot was not in the crease. Iyer walks back. Mumbai are on top of Delhi right now.
Has Mumbai got another one? A stumping appeal against Iyer has been referred upstairs. Looks really close.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Pant pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a single.
