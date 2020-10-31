Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Kishan guides this to the third man region to retain the strike for the next over. 84 needed in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around the off pole, Kishan pushes this to the man stationed at covers.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, de Kock nudges this to the square leg region for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A single this time around as Kishan works this to the cover region.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Cut away well but finds the man! On a good length around off, Kishan cuts this one but finds the man at cover-point.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length around off, de Kock cuts this to the point region for a single.
Will Ashwin get another over? No. Here's Marcus Stoinis.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just bounces before the ropes! Could have been a six! Big over for Mumbai as they collect 13 runs off this over. Mumbai seem to be turning it up a notch now. Back of a length ball around off, Kishan slams this towards the long on region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
3.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Kishan makes some room and looks to go big but only connects his bat with thin air.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan does not want to be left behind! He has pulled this one fine! Back of a length delivery on middle, Kishan pulls this one fine towards the mid-wicket region to bag his first boundary of the game.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, de Kock guides this to the third man region for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! You could watch this again and again! On a good length around off, de Kock keeps his bat straight and drives this past the man at mid off and the timing on this will make sure it runs away to the fence. First boundary of the game for Mumbai as well.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, de Kock pushes this to the fielder at mid on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Kishan rocks on his back foot and pulls this to the mid-wicket region. A dot to end. Just 3 from Ashwin's second over.
Bowling change. Anrich Nortje is on now.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, de Kock bunts this down towards long off for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter around leg, de Kock tucks this to the leg side.
2.3 overs (0 Run) De Kock thought about playing a shot but pulls out in the end! Floated around off, he gets on his knees and then just taps it towards point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Kishan works this wide of the man at long on for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, de Kock nudges this to the square leg region for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Short ball on middle, Kishan hops and blocks this one out.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Misfield and the batters collect three! A slower back of a length ball on middle, de Kock pulls this to the mid-wicket region and Harshal Patel chases it and fumbles and before he can clean up in the deep, the batters collect three runs.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another short of a good length delivery around off, Quinton pushes this to the point region.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around leg, de Kock hops and tucks this to the deep square leg region for a couple.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, de Kock punches this but straight to the man at covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, de Kock pushes this to the mid on region.
Who will bowl from the other end? Will it be spin from the other end as well? No, here's Kagiso Rabada.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! A great start by Ashwin. Just the 2 runs. Tossed up delivery around off, Kishan blocks this off his front foot.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Kishan works this to the leg side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Floated on off, Kishan works this to the mid on region.
0.3 over (1 Run) De Kock is off the mark as well! Short ball around leg, de Kock tucks this to the square leg region for a quick single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Kishan are underway! Flatter around leg, Kishan tucks this to the square leg region for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Ashwin starts off with a loopy ball around off, Kishan blocks this towards the covers.
We are back for the chase! The openers of Mumbai, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan stride out into the middle. Ravichandran Ashwin will begin proceedings with the ball for Delhi. Off we go...
