4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Another tidy one from Boult. Length delivery around off, pushed back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Pant is solid in his defense.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Pant pushes it towards point.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, it is clipped through square leg for one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball angled away, it is around off, Iyer does well to fend it off.
4.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! No spike as the ball goes past the bat. Mumbai lose their review early in the innings. Shortish ball, it is angled away from Iyer. He tries to reach out and looks to cut but misss. The ball goes behind and de Kock takes it. There is an appeal from the keeper but not out says the umpire. De Kock seems there is a bat as the skipper enquires with him and the bowler. He takes it upstairs eventually but to no avails as the Ultra Edge spots nothing as the ball goes past the bat. Review last for Mumbai.
Kieron Pollard was not sure about this but he has been persuaded and now he wants to go upstairs as he makes the 'T' symbol. He thinks that there could have been a nick on this occasion. Ultra Edge rolls in and there is no spike as the ball passes the bat.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Pant blocks this to the leg side. A good start by Jayant. Just the 3 runs off this over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Iyer pushes this towards the mid on region. The fielder from runs in from long on and cleans up as the batters collect a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Pant tucks this to the deep square leg region for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Pant works this to the cover region.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Iyer works this wide of the man at long on for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Iyer pushes this towards mid on.
Rishabh Pant walks out into the middle for Delhi. Jayant Yadav is introduced into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shaw's poor form continues. Not a good return for him once again. Boult gets the second wicket. A shortish ball on middle, Shaw makes room and looks to pull but is really early in the shot. The ball takes the toe end and balloons high in the air towards short fine leg. Quinton de Kock calls for it and gobbles it easily. It went really high but de Kock kept his eyes on the ball all the time and in the end made it look really easy.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer! Typical fast bowler's response. It is well-directed too, around off. Shaw sways away.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Shaw is trying to go really hard at the ball. A length delivery outside off, Shaw looks to smash it over the bowler's head but gets a thick outside edge that flies over short third man for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Shaw tucks it towards mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Shaw plays this one to the mid on region.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot from Shaw. This will give him a lot of confidence. Banged short and on middle and leg, Shaw swivels and plays a controlled short wide of the man at fine leg. No chance for him to stop that.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Iyer pushes this to the cover region. Only 6 runs off this over.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slides this down the leg side, Iyer looks to flick but misses. Wided.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings and it is the skipper of Delhi who gets this one! Floated around off, Iyer lofts this one towards the long off region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
1.4 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Flatter around off, Shaw gets on his knees and looks to sweep this one but it goes off his top edge towards the mid-wicket region. It lands safe for him and the batters pick up a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery around middle, Shaw nudges this one to the mid on region.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Shaw punches this one to the man at point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Shaw works this to the cover region.
Who will partner Boult with the new ball? It will be Krunal Pandya.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over. A superb start from Boult. Just a run and a wicket off it. Length delivery around off, Iyer works it towards the man at mid-wicket.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length and around middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
0.4 over (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Iyer looks to squeeze it out but misses.
Who walks out into the middle for Delhi? It is their skipper, Shreyas Iyer.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dhawan falls for a 2-ball duck. A sharp catch at deep backward point! A short ball outside off, Dhawan looks to flay it through point but ends up playing it straight to the fielder at backward point. Suryakumar does well to lunge forward and take it inches above the turf. The umpires want to confirm if it is a clean catch. They go upstairs with the soft signal being out. Replays roll in. A number of angles checked and the third umpire seems happy. The signal from him is out. Dhawan has to go.
The third umpire is called into play to check if this is a clean catch. The soft signal by the umpire is out. Has Suryakumar pouched this one cleanly? YES, he has! Dhawan walks back.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller and a bit of away movement for the left-hander. Dhawan looks to drive but ends up chopping it on the off side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shaw is up and running! A fullish ball around middle to begin from Boult. Shaw flicks it through square leg and opens his account.
Right then! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin! The umpire walk out into the middle. The players of Mumbai are in a huddle and Kieron Pollard is imparting some final words of wisdom before the players take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw stride out into the middle. Trent Boult will start proceedings with the ball for Mumbai. Off we go...
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw (IN FOR AJINKYA RAHANE), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel (IN FOR TUSHAR DESHPANDE), Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey (IN FOR AXAR PATEL), Anrich Nortje.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile (IN FOR JAMES PATTINSON), Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav (IN FOR HARDIK PANDYA), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer, says that he is wanted to bat first anyway. Tells that in their previous games, they have done well batting first but feels that it really doesn't matter much if you play good cricket. Says that the mindset has been really positive. Tells that they have got three changes in the team. Praveen Dubey makes his debut while Prithivi Shaw and Harshal Patel return to the team. Adds that they have done good preparations for this game and is hoping to turn things around in this game. On being asked about the inclusion of Pravin Dubey, Shreyas says that the leggies have performed really well this season and he hopes that this works out for the team. Adds that even though they have lost three games on the trot, as a team, they are united and confident.
The skipper of Mumbai, Kieron Pollard, says that he is not sure what the wicket will do and they wanted to see what the pitch can do. States that there are two changes as Jayant Tiwari and Nathan Coulter-Nile come in place of Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson. Adds that the franchise is fantastic and the owners have done a good job and they want to continue this. Feels that they have performed well and everyone has chipped in and he hopes that this can continue. Hopes they can finally win a game in Dubai.
TOSS - Kieron Pollard and Shreyas Iyer stride out for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Pollard. Mumbai will BOWL FIRST.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Deep Das Gupta are out in the middle for the pitch report. Morrison says that it is 33 degrees. Adds that they have not played in a while in this strip as the last game played on this strip was on 8th October. Gupta says that the pitch is firm and hard and it looks good for batting. Adds that the average first innings score batting for a day game is 160. It could also aid the spinners as the track might slow down later on in the innings.
It will be interesting to see if both sides make changes to their XI. Mumbai are through and they might want to rest a couple of their players while Delhi might bring in their dashing opener, Prithvi Shaw in this game. How is the pitch going to play for this day game in Dubai? Mumbai won chasing against Delhi when the teams met last time. Will that remain the same? We will find out all these answers soon. Stay with us...
Let's talk about Delhi then! A few games back, they were the side to beat but things changed dramatically for Shreyas' men. Three losses in a row. A win here will mean that they will become the 2nd team to make it to the playoffs. The team hasn't fired collectively and will be eager to put those performances behind and produce a massive effort to go past a strong unit like Mumbai.
Mumbai, the defending champions have stormed their way to the playoffs. A win here will confirm a spot in the top 2 for them which is always an advantage. The big question. Will Rohit Sharma play this game? The answer to this is unknown for now. However, the way the side has played and the way Kieron Pollard has led the unit, Rohit's absence hasn't been felt much. The batters are dominating, the bowlers are firing. All is well for them and they'd hope it remains that way going forward into the final stages of the tournament.
It is yet another Super Saturday in the Indian T20 League! Two games, two very important games. Mumbai take on Delhi first and then it will be followed by the Southern Derby as Bangalore meet Hyderabad. Let's talk about the first game in hand.
