Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Catch, run out chance....It is all happening. In the end, a single. Very full outside off, Dhawan throws his bat at it and gets an outside edge. It goes to the left of Dhoni who dives there but fails to take it. Delhi look to sneak in a single, the throw comes to the striker's end but misses and Iyer is safe. Delhi get away with a single in the end.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, glanced away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Bravo rolls his arms and bowls a slower one on the stumps, Iyer works it to mid on.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Dhawan strokes it to long off and takes a single. Third consecutive 50 for Dhawan in the League, his 40th overall, in the League. He is in rich vein of form.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, bunted down to long on for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fullish, punched to deep point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full but well past the tramline outside off as well, Dhawan lets it through.
Who will bowl now? Chahar has bowled out already. It is Dwayne Bravo.
8.6 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not entertained. Dhoni does not opt for the review as well. Floated around middle and leg, Iyer gets down and looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal from the bowler and the keeper follows but to no avail.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, defended to mid on.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to deep square leg for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets a chance to free his arms and makes full use of it. Flatter ball outside off, Dhawan rocks back and powers it through the extra cover region for a boundary.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! POWERED! Floated around off, Dhawan smashes it over the bowler's head, to the long off boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Iyer swings it away to deep backward square leg for a single.
Bowling Change. Karn Sharma is on now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Chahar is done with the ball for the day. A terrific spell from him. The last ball is short and just outside off, Iyer punches it towards cover-point and keeps the strike for the next over. 4-1-18-2 from Chahar. Brilliant.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Dhawan makes room and punches it towards cover. A quick run taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) One more single. Shortish and around off, Iyer tucks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Dhawan strokes it towards long off for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Iyer pushes it down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS! A mixed passage of play here. Delhi are stroking well but Chennai have nibbled and picked up a couple of wickets. It is important for Iyer and Dhawan to play watchfully while cashing in on the loose balls. They should be wary of misadventures as they have survived on a couple of occasions - LBW, and run out. Let's see how they continue their play after the break. An important passage coming up for both the sides. A tricky middle period. Deepak Chahar is back in the attack. 3-1-12-2 so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, turned through mid-wicket for one more. 13 off the first over of Jadeja.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Jadeja drags this one short and around off, Dhawan swivels and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. 50 up for Delhi.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it gets the treatment. Short and wide outside off, Dhawan flays it over the leaping point fielder for a boundary.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Or is it? Yes, a top effort but it will go down as a drop! Tossed up ball around off, Dhawan goes for the slog sweep but ends up getting a top edge. The ball balloons high and wide of the fine leg fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on middle, Iyer eases a single through mid on for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball around middle, Dhawan pushes it through mid on for one.
Time for some spin! Here's Ravindra Jadeja.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed through cover-point for a single. 41/2 at the end of Powerplay! 139 needed in 14 oves.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well placed by Dhawan, to perfection. Outside off, he carves it over backward point and gets a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to the leg side for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, driven to cover for a dot.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full ball on middle, Iyer hammers it over long on for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Landed around off on a good length, pushed back to the bowler.
