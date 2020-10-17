Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully hit! Short and outside off, Watson muscles it uppishly over the bowler's head, to long off and bags a boundary.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) EDGY RUNS! Tossed up and around off, Watson looks to slog sweep it but he gets a top edge. The ball goes wide of the short third man fielder and races towards the fence. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps it down to a couple.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bisects the fielders to perfection, Watson. Width on offer, short and wide outside off, Watson rocks back and hits it firmly past the diving cover fielder. It is to the left of Nortje at long off as well. Nortje runs there but fails to cut it off.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flat, tucked to the on side for a single.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and he gets a boundary. Fullish ball outside off, du Plessis swings across the line and sends it to the deep square leg fence.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off and middle, hit back to the bowler.
The physio is out again. Du Plessis is getting the attention. Some stretching with the help of the physio. Ready to begin again.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, du Plessis pulls it to the leg side and crosses over for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pulled to Shaw at mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, du Plessis comes down the track and drives it to wide long off for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, driven to mid off for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line and paddled. Floated around off and middle, Watson gets across and paddles it well over the keeper's head, to the fine leg boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, du Plessis rocks back and tucks this to the right of the bowler, hustles in for a quick single. The throw comes to the bowler's end but misses the stumps.
DRINKS! A tough passage it was for Chennai, Iyer shuffled his bowlers and never really allowed the Chennai batters to settle into a rhythm. After losing Curran, du Plessis and Watson have played watchfully. Watson did hit a couple of boundaries at the start but has since mellowed down to rotate the strike. Chennai should not get into the too-familiar trap of reserving the big hitting for the later overs. They should start motoring now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball around off, du Plessis bunts this down to mid on and takes a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Carrom ball, outside off, du Plessis gets down to sweep but fails to connect this one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, driven to mid on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, du Plessis works it on the off side and takes a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, tucked to the off side for a dot.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Watson hits it aerially over the bowler's head, to long off, for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. This is driven down to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A dot this time. Flatter and on off, tapped to the right of the bowler. Axar gets there and stops the ball from going any further.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on middle, it turns in, du Plessis works it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, flat, tucked towards square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover-point for a single.
Axar Patel is back to bowl his second over.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Watson uses the pace of the bowler and manages to run it down to the third man fence.10 off the final over of the Powerplay.
The physio is out! He checks with Faf. The bowler too checks with his South African teamamate. Faf is fine to continue.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, du Plessis pushes it towards mid on and calls for the single. He puts his head down and goes for the run. He bumps into Rabada but manages to make it in. Rabada was ball-watching. That looked to be a nasty collision. Hope Faf is fine. Also, had mid on fielder hit the stumps at the non-striker's end, Watson would've been walking home. Why? Because he was just watching everything that was happening at the other end. Luckily for him, the fielder missed his shy.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMP! Short and wide outside off, du Plessis swivels and powers it over square leg and it races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! A short ball outside off, du Plessis looks to pull but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and lobs towards mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (1 Run) First run off Rabada! Good length ball around middle, Watson tucks it towards square leg for a run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 78/1. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.