Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! Chennai have put on a big score on the board! But that is not enough. They will have to back it up with a fine bowling performance. Remember that Delhi's batters are in fine form. And one more thing to remember is the ground. Sharjah! The shorter boundaries might come to play again. If Shaw and Dhawan can give Delhi a fine start, we could be in for a fine second essay. Join us for the run chase in a bit.
Ravindra Jadeja, the man of the moment, is up for a chat. Says that they are playing a lot of cricket these days. Because of that, he is going to the gym a lot these days, every alternate day. Tells that he took a couple of balls to settle and then went big. Jadeja feels that the pitches are suiting more to Chennai's needs as they are on the slower side now. States though that it is imperative to modify their bowling according to the conditions at play.
The bowling from Delhi wasn't too bad! They were tested early on when Watson and du Plessis were punishing them. However, they didn't give it away all and kept pulling things back with tidy overs in between. However, towards the final overs, they were taken to the cleaners by Rayudu and Jadeja. Axar Patel was their most economical bowler but he didn't get wickets. Others, including Rabada, were treated disdainfully by the duo of Rayudu and Jadeja. Nortje got 2 while Rabada and Deshpande managed 1 wicket.
Earlier in the game, after opting to bat, Chennai had a poor start as their ploy to continue opening with Sam Curran didn't work out as he went for a 3-ball duck in the first over. However, Watson walked and along with Chennai rebuilt the innings. They added 87 for the 2nd wicket and took the team towards a good score! Watson fell but Faf continued and got to yet another half ton. However, he got into a nasty collision with Rabada while going for a single and because of that, he struggled a bit and eventually holed out in search of quick runs. However, Chennai lost quick wickets and it looked like Delhi bowlers will once again push Chennai on the back foot but Rayudu along with Jadeja went big in the last few overs to take the team towards a fine score.
Excellent finish to the innings for Chennai! Rayudu and Jadeja's flourish in the last 5-overs means that they have put on a superb score on the board! 67 runs in the last 5 overs. Rabada was hammered, Nortje was hammered! Yes, two of Delhi and the tournament's best bowlers got some stick towards the end.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish the innings. Very full outside off, Jadeja drives it to deep cover for a single. Sweet sound off the bat but just one there. CHENNAI FINISH AT 179/4.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, Jadeja mistimes the pull to mid on but gets back for the second.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nortje does not miss his length by much here but he is still punished. Full and on off, Jadeja hammers it over wide long on again.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets just about enough of it, Jadeja. Low full toss outside off, Jadeja powers it over wide long on, by just, off the bottom half. A biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and well outside off but within the tramline, Jadeja stretches to get a grab of it but misses. Excellent bowling from Nortje here.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Rayudu swings across the line, gets it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-28-2 from him so far. He needs to finish it well here.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full toss, at this stage, oh dear! Full toss outside off, Jadeja picks it up from there and sends it soaring over deep mid-wicket. 16 from the penultimate over. Rabada finishes with 4-1-33-1.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker on the stumps, Rayudu looks to drive on the off side but gets an inside edge onto his boots. Jadeja wants one, takes off and gets safely as Rabada too runs to the ball and flicks it off his boots to the stumps at the striker's end. He hits but Jadeja was well in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short and pacy down the leg side, following the batsman there. Rayudu looks to pull but misses completely. Real pace on that ball from Rabada.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Very nicely timed. Length ball outside off, Rayudu comes down the pitch, swings across the line and sends it over the deep square leg boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, an on drive from Jadeja, to long on. Just the single and it brings up the 150 for Chennai.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on the stumps, Rayudu comes down the track but can only dig it out towards cover-point. Just the single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rabada bowls a near yorker length ball but down the leg side, but only by just. Rayudu misses his flick.
Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Rabada is the one who will. He has been brilliant in the death for Delhi. Can he finish it well, again? 3-1-17-1 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Chance for a run out but Deshpande could not gather it. Fullish, outside off, Jadeja strokes it to the right of the bowler, to long off. He wants two, Rayudu runs hard to the bowler's end. The throw comes in there but Deshpande fails to gather it properly. Chennai get their two.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the slower ball but ends up bowling it well outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High in the air....and across to the road outside the stadium. Full ball on the pads, a pickup shot from Jadeja. Sends it soaring over deep backward square leg. A boy near the road takes away with that ball. Has Jadeja to thank for it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to the right of point for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Jadeja gives room and taps it towards mid off. Hurries to the other end as the throw comes to the bowler's end. Is safe though.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rayudu clips it to mid-wicket off the inner half and takes a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, tucked to deep square leg for a single.
Tushar Deshpande to bowl out. 3-0-26-1 from him so far.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely turned around the corner. Full on middle, Rayudu moves to the off side and paddles it fine well to the right of the man at short fine leg and gets a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, drives it to the right of the bowler for a single. Shikhar Dhawan at mid off mops it up.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Jadeja jumps and drives it uppishly to mid off.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Ravindra Jadeja. 21 balls left in this innings for him to make an impact with the bat.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A faint edge. A little edge. Length ball around off, Dhoni comes down the track and looked to hammer that over mid-wicket. Ends up getting a faint outside edge back to the keeper, Alex Carey, who takes it. Not much of an excitement there, Dhoni starts walking and Nortje has his second. The Chennai skipper could just manage 3 runs.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle and leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CRUNCHED! Full and outside off, Rayudu picks it up and deposits it over deep cover for a maximum. A slower ball but that did not matter to Rayudu.
Anrich Nortje is back on. 2-0-16-1 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Rayudu looks to drive but gets an outside edge to short third man. Dhoni wants the single and runs quickly to the striker's end as Rayudu responds well.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He got a lot of that, Ambati Rayudu. Fullish and outside off, he shimmies down the track and powers this well over wide long on.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to mid off for a quick single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rayudu looked to hit that to the leg side but ends up getting an inside edge. It goes to the leg side and they take a quick single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to wide mid off for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Slow and low outside off from Stoinis, Dhoni throws his bat at it but fails to make any sort of connection.
Marcus Stoinis is on.
