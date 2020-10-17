Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Sam Curran with a super effort near the ropes. Saves two for the side. Flatter and around middle, Dhawan swipes it through short fine leg. Curran from deep square leg runs to his left and puts in a dive and manages to flick the ball in for his partner Chahar who was running in from fine leg. Mop up work is done. 2 in the end. 11 from the over. 51 needed in final 5.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Excellent shot! Dhawan makes room now but Karn follows him but bowls a very full ball that lands right in the slot. Dhawan powers it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Stoinis has backed away already so he needs to reach out as he tries to cut. Manages to push it to the fielder at point. Quick single. Not happy with himself for that.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Dhawan looks to go for the slog sweep but gets an inside edge. It goes to short fine leg and they take a run.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket for two.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, played through mid on for one.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Full and wide outside off, Dhawan looks to drive but then mistimes it. It goes just over the extra cover fielder for a couple of runs.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and well outside off but within the tramline, by just. Dhawan comes down the track but fails to get hold of it. Dhoni takes it. Bravo appeals thinking there is an edge but the umpire does not think so.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, very full, outside off, dabbed to deep backward point for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked through the carpet to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot, what a shot, what a shot this was. Bravo rolls his fingers and bowls a slower one outside off, Dhawan goes across, sweeps it thoroughly, to the deep square leg boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, swung to Curran at mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish as this is tapped towards deep extra cover off the back foot for a single.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Go full at your own risk, Sharma. Floats the legbreak around off, Stoinis hammers it with the turn, over cover, for a boundary.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Super shot. Floated full on off and middle, Marcus Stoinis goes straight down the ground, over the bowler's head for a maximum.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, tucked to backward square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, sits up and pulls it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely legbreak! Lands on off and spins away, draws Stoinis into the drive, who does so but misses it thoroughly.
Karn Sharma is back on. Went for 10 in his first.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Stoinis is off the mark by driving this to long on for a single. Played it with a straight bat.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging into middle, kept out to short mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked towards long off for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Just what the doctor ordered for Chennai. Captain Iyer has to go back for a run-a-ball 23. Full ball around off, Iyer looked to hammer it over long on for a maximum. However, he ends up getting only as far as the fielder there. Du Plessis, one of the safest hands in the deep for Chennai, takes it with ease. 86 runs needed in 51 balls for Delhi.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off on a good length, stroked beautifully to the right of sweeper cover. Delhi run well to get a couple.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good start to Bravo's second over. Strays with a fuller one down the leg side, Iyer helps it on its way. Tickles it to the fine leg fence.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball outside off, tapped towards short cover for a quick run. Delhi need 92 runs in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Beautifully bowled. A yorker around off, Dhawan digs it out beside him. Delhi sneak in a quick single though.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is another boundary. Full and well outside off, Dhawan drives it through extra cover, to the right of long off. No chance for Bravo in the deep.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, hit to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Dhawan taps it towards short mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground and that is four. Shortish ball outside off, Dhawan stands tall and slaps this to the left of the bowler, to the long on boundary.
