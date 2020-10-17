Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Dhoni is up and running. Taps the good length ball down to third man and takes a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Nothing off the free hit though. Fullish around off, Rayudu swings across the line and hits it to mid-wicket. Just one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Tough call, unncecessary call in fact. Short ball, Rayudu comes forward but sways away from the line. The umpires call it a no ball for the height. Too harsh as replays show that was actually a proper bumper. Free Hit coming up.
MS Dhoni is the new man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A well made 58 from 47 balls from du Plessis comes to an end. Shikhar Dhawan makes it up for his earlier fumbles with that. On off, du Plessis looked to slam that high on the leg side but ends up getting it off the toe edge. It goes uppishly towards long on. Shikhar Dhawan runs to his front and takes it this time. He is ecstatic with that as well. 50 wickets for Rabada in the Indian T20 League as well. Superb from the South African.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Du Plessis moves across the line and looked to lift the length ball over the keeper's head but misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, du Plessis looks to slash hard at it but misses.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Du Plessis throws the kitchen sink at that. Fullish and on middle, du Plessis swings across the line but gets an inside edge. It goes to the right of his stumps, past the keeper and into the fine leg boundary.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball around off, Rayudu reverse sweeps it uppishly over cover-point and takes a couple.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled to deep square leg for a couple.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, flat, Rayudu looks to cut but misses.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pressure off du Plessis as well with that hit, even though Rayudu hit it. Floated full on the stumps, Rayudu gets down and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Rayudu comes down the track to play at it. But ends up getting it off the outer half to the man at point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, du Plessis tucks it towards square leg for a single.
DRINKS! Faf du Plessis has played a gem of a knock so far but you can sense that he is struggling a bit after he got into that nasty collision. Chennai though would want the South African to continue to take the side towards a big score. He has got Rayudu for company for now and the duo will look to go bonkers in the remaining overs. Delhi, on the other hand, would look to continue taking wickets and not allow another partnership to grow. Let's see how it pans out.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side outside off, hit over the covers, to the right of sweeper cover for two.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off, du Plessis rocks back and punches it on the off side for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, bunted down to Dhawan at long on for a run. 4 balls so far and all have gone to Shikhar Dhawan at long on.
12.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! How costly will that drop be? On the shorter side around off, du Plessis comes down the track and hits it uppishly towards long on. It is a bit to the front of Dhawan. He comes running in, lunges forward to grab it but the ball pops out. A single taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, bunted down to the left of long on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, du Plessis hits it aerially, to the right of long off and takes a single.
Axar Patel is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! Superb over from Nortje. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it. Very full and on middle, Rayudu looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad. The ball goes towards keeper for nothing.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
Ambati Rayudu is the next batsman in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shane Watson gives himself some room on the off side but that proves to be his undoing this time around. Test match length fetches Nortje the result. On a good length around off, Watson moves to the leg side and looked to heave it over covers. However he ends up missing it badly. But Nortje does not. It hits the stumps behind, top of off.
11.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Spike on the UltraEdge and that means du Plessis survives. Half a shout from the fielding side for a LBW. The umpire gives no signal. So it comes off the bat. Du Plessis digs out the very full ball to the leg side and gets to the other end. Delhi ponder and then take the review, it goes upstairs, Ultra Edge saves du Plessis. He gets to his 50 with that single as well. Off 39 balls. Back to form it looks like for him.
Delhi take the review for a LBW against du Plessis. A pretty late call. Let's see what the replays have got to show. There is a spike as the ball gets close to the bat, says the third umpire. Du Plessis is safe!
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, du Plessis defensively taps it behind square on the off side. Says no to his partner for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Watson looks to work it on the off side. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. It rolls further towards mid on and a single is sneaked in.
Anrich Nortje is back on. Went for 14 in his 1st over. Let's see if he can get a wicket to his skipper.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Good length ball outside off, du Plessis drives but finds the man at cover. 14 runs from Deshpande's third over.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, du Plessis cuts it to the left of sweeper cover. Stoinis, runs there, dives and does well to save a couple of runs for his side.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has done it again, du Plessis. Full and outside off, du Plessis premeditates it, gets across, paddles it well and uppishly over Nortje at short fine leg for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Watson swings across the line, hits it to Dhawan at wide long on. Just the single though. Short boundaries and these two are not the quickest of runners.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, du Plessis looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful shot. Full and outside off, in the slot, du Plessis powers it over wide long off.
