Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of catch but no one was catching that.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven but straight to mid on.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure right back on Delhi now. Fullish, around off, du Plessis swings across the line and sends it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, du Plessis looks to play at it but misses to get hit around the box.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This time he drives but finds the man at mid off.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Very clever from du Plessis. Full and on middle, du Plessis moves to the off side and paddles it aerially. It goes over fine leg for a maximum. Woah!
Anrich Nortje is into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end. On off, fullish, Watson tucks it towards mid on.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, short, hit to mid off and they take a quick single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Du Plessis taps the flatter ball to the off side for a dot.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Faf rocks back and cuts but finds the man at cover-point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, fullish, driven past the bowler to long off for one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, tapped to the on side for a single.
Axar Patel to roll his arms now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Watson waits and waits and then pounds it for a boundary. Deshpande digs it in short, it though does not bounce as much. Good enough to pull still and Watson does that. Sends it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Watson clips but finds mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aah...that is a gem of a shot. Full and around off, Watson drives it beautifully through mid off for a boundary. Just the free flow of the bat there.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, knocks it to short mid-wicket and takes one. The fielder there was a bit deep and hence the single was a possibility.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it to the left of the point fielder. Comes down a few steps for a single but sends back Watson later. Axar Patel was the man there, for Delhi.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, du Plessis defends it out towards cover.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a length ball down the leg side, du Plessis looked to flick but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker, around off, Watson digs it out for a dot.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Watson defends it to the off side. Says no to his partner for the single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Watson dabs this behind square on the off side for a dot.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, a nice cover drive from Watson but he picks out Rahane at cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Watson looks to drive but gets it off the inner half to short mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Watson comes on his front foot and blocks it out.
Who will it be from the other end? Rabada? Nortje? Ashwin? Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Couple to end the over! Good length and outside off, du Plessis punches it on the up through the covers. Two taken to get off the mark. Top start for Delhi though.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball around middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, pushed towards point.
Shane Watson walks out to the middle now.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It is a clean catch. Top work at the fence by Nortje. Opening with Curran doesn't work out for Chennai this time around. Tushar with a success in the first over. Shortish and outside off, Curran looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball balloons high and towards third man. Nortje is waiting for the ball there. He takes the catch but realizes the momentum will take him over the ropes. So, he manages to lob the ball up, and return back to take it nicely. The umpire calls for the help from the third umpire with the soft signal being out. Replays roll in and it confirms tha it is a clean catch.
The umpires want to have a check if the catch has been taken clean. Has Nortje taken it cleanly or has he stepped into the ropes while taking it? No, clean catch, OUT!
0.2 over (0 Run) This time he makes room and treis to lift it over mid-wicket but fails to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards the off side for nothing.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start from Tushar! Good length and just outside off, Curran lets it go to the keeper.
Right! Time for the action! Both the umpires stride out to the middle and they are followed by the Chennai openers, Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis. Shreyas Iyer is having a word with his teammates in a huddle near the ropes before they can take their positions in the field. Tushar Deshpande will take the new ball for Delhi. Here we go...
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav (IN PLACE OF PIYUSH CHAWLA), MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's skipper, says that he is fine now and is very eager to play. On Pant, he states that they want to give him one more game's rest, otherwise it is the same team. Iyer further states that from the last game he quietly observed that Delhi never gives up no matter what situation they are in. Important to keep that mindset going, he says.
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says there is not much of grass on the wicket, the question is how much it will slow down. States that the last game was good where the team did not commit a lot of errors, ones from which they cannot normally comeback. Adds that in the League, there is always pressure and it is alright to be under it sometimes, for one's own good. Informs that Kedar Jadhav comes in for Piyush Chawla.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Yes, Shreyas Iyer is fit, he is alongside Dhoni. Up goes the coin and it lands in Chennai's favour. They will BAT!
The reverse is the case for Chennai, a side which otherwise is invincible, tasted defeat at the hands of almost everyone, including by a big margin to Delhi earlier. Can they pay it back in the same coin now? Can they build on the win from Hyderabad they achieved in their last game and take advantage of the slowing down of the surfaces? Let's see as the toss and team updates trickle in shortly...
Delhi are on a roll this season! 6 wins out of 8 games. Nothing seems to plague them - Batting and bowling, both are top-class and reflective of a champion side. How is Shreyas Iyer now after injuring his shoulder in the last game and the update on Pant - 2 things that ride high on everyone's minds as we enter this game.
Game 2 on Super Saturday and what do we have here? Iyer and Dhoni locking horns. A mouth-watering clash. You bet! Two champion teams and plenty of entertainment in store. Oh...and did we mention Sharjah! Yes, the venue where this game is being played.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 29/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.