Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament, having reached the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. This was revealed following videos posted on Instagram by the two teams. In the video, the cricketers are seen interacting amongst themselves, with some players from the Delhi Capitals going on to reveal their excitement. "Arrived at the Mumbai Airport," DC captioned the post.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad handle further had a special mention in store for Manish Pandey.

"How does it feel to see the boys back in? PS: Watch out for @manishpandeyinsta's cameo," read the Instagram post.

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to reach their maiden IPL final, having finished third last year. The Capitals recorded nine wins in 14 games, beating the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

However, they were knocked out of the tournament following a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier.

The 2020 edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE, following the high number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Promoted

While the IPL will begin on September 19, the final is set to be played on November 10. The final is scheduled to be played on a weekday (Tuesday), marking the first time in the history of the T20 tournament that the match will not be played on a weekend.

Another noteworthy change is the afternoon and evening fixtures being played half-an-hour earlier than usual. Matches will be played across three venues in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai over a period of 53 days.