With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting seems to already have his adrenaline pumping for the franchise-based T20 league. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Can't wait to start in under two weeks! The quicker it gets here, the better. All the boys are in super touch and looking forward to the challenges of IPL." During IPL 2019, DC missed out on a berth in the finals after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoffs by six wickets. This season, the Shreyas Iyer-led team looks strong with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin in their roster.

Can't wait to start in under two weeks! The quicker it gets here, the better. All the boys are in super touch and looking forward to the challenges of IPL. https://t.co/noV1N2bk2s — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 7, 2020

Earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, the team has been part of the league since its inaugural edition in 2008. This year all the IPL matches will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The wrath of coronavirus has been faced by the IPL teams in UAE too, with CSK in particular. Delhi Capitals also released a statement on Sunday, revealing that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for the deadly virus. He had twice tested negative during the quarantine period, and was positive for the third one.

"He was yet to meet with and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad," the club said in its statement.

The Delhi Capitals will play their first match on September 20, against Kings XI Punjab.