Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar, one of the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, said that he has "recovered well" and said he was looking forward to getting into action soon. "Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," the seamer said in a video released by CSK on Twitter. Earlier in the day, the Indian Premier League franchise's CEO KS Viswanathan said that all members of their contingent in the UAE, except the 13 who had tested COVID-19 positive last week, returned negative tests.

In the video, Chahar goes on to do some "leg day" training.

Chahar, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, will have to complete their 14-day quarantine before they will be tested again and will then be eligible to start training.

"All others, apart from the 13, have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he added.

The CSK contingent reached the United Arab Emirates ahead of this year's season of the IPL on August 21. They were scheduled to begin training on August 28, but the positive coronavirus tests have set them back.