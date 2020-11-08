Delhi Capitals (DC) will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals, having finished second on the points table after the league stages, suffered a hammering at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier. On the other hand, SRH are high on confidence after delivering a knockout blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Delhi have never qualified for the final in any of the IPL seasons so far and will be looking to reach their maiden final. SRH defeated them twice during the league stages and will be looking to deliver a similar performance that will take them a step closer to the title.

What time will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match begin?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will take place on Sunday, November 8.

Where to watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)