DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect To Field
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals will look to dominate SunRisers Hyderabad, who are currenly bottom of the Indian Premier League table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Tuesday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC will be aiming to continue their fine form, after winning both their fixtures. Shreyas Iyer's team registered a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), followed by a 44-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH have lost both their fixtures, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs and a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC are currently on top of the league table, meanwhile SRH are placed at the bottom. (Live Scorecard)
Match 11, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 29, 2020
Match 11, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 29, 2020
- 19:17 (IST)David Warner feels SunRisers Hyderabad need to defend scores!SRH captain David Warner revealed that his side now have the bowling to defend scores. He also said that Kane Williamson has come into the playing XI, alongwith debutant Abdul Samad.
- 19:08 (IST)Shreyas Iyer explains toss decisionShreyas Iyer revealed that DC will bowl first due to dew, which could play a role in the second innings. He also revealed that Ishant Sharma will replace Avesh Khan.
- 19:06 (IST)Here are the playing XIsDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich NortjeSunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
- 19:02 (IST)Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to fieldDC captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to field. The trend continues!!
- 18:45 (IST)Sneak peekHere is Ricky Ponting, David Warner and SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss catching up before the upcoming fixture!
- 18:42 (IST)Where are both the teams in the points table?Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the IPL table, meanwhile SunRisers Hyderabad are bottom of the eight-team standings. DC have won both their fixtures, meanwhile SRH have lost both their fixtures.
- 18:23 (IST)Players to watch out forDelhi Capitals will rely a lot on Prithvi Shaw and Kagiso Rabada. Shaw scored 64 off 43 against Chennai Super Kings, slamming nine fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rabada took three wickets for just 26 runs in the previous match.SunRisers Hyderabad will hope that Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan put in top displays. Pandey scored 51-runs against KKR, meanwhile Khan got his first wicket of IPL 2020 in the previous match.
- 18:13 (IST)Kagiso Rabada vs Jonny Bairstow: Speedster vs talismanIn the ongoing IPL, Jonny Bairstow has become a talisman for SunRisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada is Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead. Both Bairstow and Rabada will have an interesting duel. Rabada has 36 wickets from 20 IPL matches at an economy of 7.99. Bairstow has scored 511 runs off 12 IPL matches. Both are new to IPL and will have an interesting face-off.
- 18:09 (IST)Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Experience vs batting superstarShreyas Iyer is an excellent batsmen, though he would have expected to have a good personal start to IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a task in hand against Iyer. The experienced Indian bowler will be aiming to come out on top. In IPL, Iyer has played 64 matches and has scored 1746 runs with 13 half-centuries and a strike rate of 126.70. Meanwhile, Kumar has taken 133 wickets from 119 IPL matches, at an economy of 7.25.
- 18:03 (IST)Head to headBoth teams have faced each other 15 times with SunRisers Hyderabad coming out on top (nine wins). Delhi Capitals have defeated SRH six times.
- 17:59 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Both teams will be aiming for a win. One team will hope to make it three out of three. Meanwhile, the other will hope to notch their first victory of the campaign.