DC vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Jofra Archer Takes 2 In 2 Overs To Give Rajasthan Royals Perfect Start
DC vs RR IPL live score 2020: Delhi Capitals have lost opener Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession.
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. DC have lost opener Prithvi Shaw off the opening delivery of the match, following an excellent delivery by Jofra Archer which hit the stumps following an inside-edge. Ajinkya Rahane was further dismissed for 2 runs off 9 deliveries, handing a catch to Robin Uthappa at mid-on. The Delhi-based franchise has opted to hand a debut to Tushar Deshpande in place of all-rounder Harshal Patel. RR are going in with an unchanged lineup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 30 Live Scores Between Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 30, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 14, 2020
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Fourth boundary of the innings for Shikhar Dhawan, who hits the ball to backward square leg astutely.
- 20:00 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan continues to attack, smashing the ball to deep extra cover for a boundary.
- 19:58 (IST)FOUR!Shreyas Iyer gets his first boundary of the innings, hitting the ball to long-on.
- 19:55 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Shikhar Dhawan who slaps the short and wide ball powerfully through cover.
- 19:54 (IST)Ben Stokes into the attackSteve Smith introduces Ben Stokes into the attack, after Karthik Tyagi conceded 8 runs off his opening over of the innings. Can Stokes get some further wickets?
- 19:50 (IST)SIX!Shikhar Dhawan gets his first six of the innings, pulling the short ball to fine leg.
- 19:45 (IST)WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane c Robin Uthappa b Jofra Archer 2 (9)Jofra Archer gets his second wicket of the innings, as Ajinkya Rahane hands a simple catch to Robin Uthappa at mid-on. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary of the innings, smashing the ball through the gap at mid-wicket. This marks the end of Jaydev Unadkat's opening over where he conceded seven runs. DC 10/1 after 2 overs
- 19:37 (IST)Three runs off the opening overJofra Archer gets RR off to a strong start, conceding just three runs while accounting for the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. DC 3/1 after 1 over
- 19:31 (IST)WICKET! Prithvi Shaw b Jofra Archer 0 (1)Prithvi Shaw departs off the first delivery of the match, following an inside edge which goes on to hit the stumps. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.
- 19:29 (IST)DC openers Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw ready to start the inningsPrithvi Shaw will face the first ball, with Jofra Archer set to bowl the opening over.
- 19:08 (IST)LineupsRajasthan Royals XI: B Stokes, J Buttler, S Smith, S Samson, R Uthappa, R Parag, R Tewatia, J Archer, S Gopal, J Unadkat, K Tyagi.Delhi Capitals XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, A Rahane, S Iyer, M Stoinis, A Carey, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, T Deshpande, A Nortje.
- 19:07 (IST)Debut for Tushar Deshpande who replaces Harshal Patel for DCTushar Deshpande has been handed a debut for DC, with Harshal Patel relegated to the sidelines.No changes for RR who have gone in with the same side, that registered a triumph in their previous league match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
- 19:01 (IST)Shreyas Iyer wins the tossDC skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat against RR.
- 18:57 (IST)Just a few minutes left for the tossJust a few minutes for the toss. Will DC bring back Shimron Hetmyer, having dropped him in the previous league match? Will Rishabh Pant feature? A few interesting questions that will be answered.
- 18:54 (IST)Quick fitness test for Rishabh PantRishabh Pant can be seen completing a quick fitness test. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to the matchday lineup, considering the big-hitting he is capable of.
- 18:51 (IST)Can Rahul Tewatia play another magical knock or will Ravichandran Ashwin knock him over?Rahul Tewatia has scored 189 runs from seven matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 152.41. Tewatia emerged as a matchwinner in RR's previous league match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) making his presence felt. Can he replicate the same performance despite the presence of a formidable bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end?
- 18:49 (IST)Live Steaming, Telecast details of IPL 2020 match between DC and RRThe Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
- 18:42 (IST)Can Shikhar Dhawan get a second consecutive 50, with Jofra Archer to compete against?Shikhar Dhawan scored an excellent half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 league match against Mumbai Indians (MI), making his presence felt. Dhawan will be looking to score a second consecutive fifty, but he will have to battle it out against a formidable Jofra Archer.
- 18:38 (IST)Players to watch out forBen Stokes was unimpressive on his return to the IPL but more can be expected out of the England all-rounder, considering his form with the bat and ball over the past year and a half. Stokes will be one of the players to watch out for. Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan are some of the other cricketers who will be in the limelight.
- 18:10 (IST)Some interesting information for all you IPL 2020 Fantasy enthusiastsShreyas Iyer (9.5) has scored 245 runs so far at an impressive average of 40.83. Iyer has been in good form and has scored in almost every game. Also, he rarely drops a catch which can fetch you some additional points. Iyer presents an interesting option for your matchday fantasy squad. Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer and Marcus Stoinis are some of the other choices.
- 18:01 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 30th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
