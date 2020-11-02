Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 55th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The tie will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM IST. DC have been defeated by massive margins in their last four matches. This has reduced a massive 0.933 from their Net Run Rate (NRR). It is very important for DC to ensure a win against RCB at any cost in order to finish second, with a defeat leaving them in a vulnerable position.

What time will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will take place on Monday, November 2.

Where to watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

