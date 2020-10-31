Delhi Capitals (DC) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium, on October 31. Both teams already met each other in Match 27, with MI winning that game by five wickets. Quinton de Kock was Mumbai's talisman, scoring 53 runs from 36 balls. Suryakumar Yadav too hit a fine half-century, and Krunal Pandya notched two dismissals. MI are currently top of the table, while DC are third. Both teams have played 12 matches, and MI have already secured a playoff berth.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on Saturday, October 31.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)