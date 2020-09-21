Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said they will find out more about all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's injury soon. Ashwin displayed a sublime form on Sunday during the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), taking two wickets in his first over. However, off the last ball of the over, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process. After that, Ashwin went off the field with team physio Patrick Farhart. Delhi Capitals secured a win against KXIP in the Super Over.

"Still buzzing the morning after! Thrilled with the way we fought back after our start, @MStoinis with both bat and ball and @KagisoRabada25 with a quality super over. We'll find out more about @ashwinravi99's injury soon and hopefully he's ok to play against the Super Kings," Ponting wrote on Twitter.

Still buzzing the morning after! Thrilled with the way we fought back after our start, @MStoinis with both bat and ball and @KagisoRabada25 with a quality super over.



We'll find out more about @ashwinravi99's injury soon and hopefully he's ok to play against the Super Kings. https://t.co/MxljKCqqYx — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 21, 2020

Marcus Stoinis played brilliantly in the match, scoring 53 runs off just 21 balls. Both teams had scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Promoted

Stoinis bowled a dot ball before taking two wickets off the last two deliveries, taking the match into the Super Over. Agarwal was dismissed after scoring 89 runs off 60 balls.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Chennai Super Kings on September 25.