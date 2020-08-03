The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 action opens up on a new ground on Sunday, with Dubai hosting its first game, between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). After what has been quite an agonising wait for all the franchises and players, not least the fear of COVID-19 putting a spanner in the works, IPL 2020 is finally off the ground. But each match will be a challenge for those playing, since it will introduce them to something that is largely unheard of in Indian cricket - empty stands. The IPL is not used to silence when matches are on, and that could well be the biggest challenge for all the franchises.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place on September 20, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)